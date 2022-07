There are two colliding realities as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers adapts to life without Davante Adams. One: Rodgers has never gone into a season without at least one established, big-time receiver. When he took over as the starter in 2008, he inherited Donald Driver and Greg Jennings. Eventually, Driver and Jennings turned into Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb. The last few years, Rodgers leaned on the All-Pro Adams.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO