Corpsepaint, fire and, er, stripping nuns: the new Powerwolf video is quite something

German power metal sensations Powerwolf have never been ones for subtly - how can you be when you're dishing out world class heavy metal bangers with brilliant titles like Resurrection By Erection ? - but their latest video is something else.

Taken from last year's special livestream show, The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Live Event , which broadcast in December and is now being released on various physical formats, the live performance of 2018 single Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend sees the corpsepainted five-piece crank the bombast levels to whole new heights.

The track, originally released on Powerwolf's seventh studio album, The Sacrament Of Sin , is a classic slice of full-gusto power metal excellence, and sounds great live as the band are bathed in swathes of smoke with pillars of fire bursting out across an impressive stage and backing screen that look like something taken straight from an arena on Mortal Kombat.

Things then go full Mötley Crüe , however, as a group of nuns march into view to take up position across the stage. Yes, you know exactly what happens next: off come the robes, and our apparently irresistible hunk of a frontman, Atilla Dorn, is besieged by scantily-clad strippers. Blimey.

Who says power metal can't be...er... sexy ? Is that what's happening here? Regardless, it'll certainly be unlike any other metal video you watch today.

The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Live Event is out now via Napalm. Watch the live video for Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend below.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.