Possible Yankees target Bryan Reynolds talks trade buzz and Pirates comfort

BOSTON — It’s that time of year.

The time of year for bad teams such as the Pirates to start deciding which good players they have remaining to ship off for prospects before the trade deadline.

The Yankees swung a deal with the Pirates last year, when they picked up Clay Holmes, which came after an offseason in which they traded for Jameson Taillon.

They got a first-hand look at more possible targets this week at PNC Park. That list includes All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds.