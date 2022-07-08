ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Yankees target Bryan Reynolds talks trade buzz and Pirates comfort

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
Getty Images

BOSTON — It’s that time of year.

The time of year for bad teams such as the Pirates to start deciding which good players they have remaining to ship off for prospects before the trade deadline.

The Yankees swung a deal with the Pirates last year, when they picked up Clay Holmes, which came after an offseason in which they traded for Jameson Taillon.

They got a first-hand look at more possible targets this week at PNC Park. That list includes All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

