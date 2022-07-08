ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Purdue Basketball Star Jaden Ivey Shines in NBA Summer League Debut

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcVYj_0gYrNDrU00

No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey recorded 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Detroit Pistons in an 81-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. His performance earned him Player of the Game honors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

LAS VEGAS — Former Purdue basketball star and No. 5 overall draft pick Jaden Ivey got his first taste of the NBA late Thursday night at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Ivey scored a team-high 20 points while also recording six rebounds and six assists to lead the Detroit Pistons to an 81-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-4 rookie earned Player of the Game honors following his debut performance.

Ivey saw a game-high 32 minutes on the floor as nine players for the Pistons did not participate in the game due to a coach's decision. However, it didn't take long for the South Bend, Indiana, native to show up on the stat sheet.

Detroit opened the game on the offensive end of the floor, and in less than 15 seconds, Ivey came hard off a screen and received a pass from a teammate before throwing a lob to fellow rookie Jalen Duren who was crashing toward the rim along the right baseline.

Duren secured the high ball and slammed it home to put the first points on the board. The Pistons ran ahead to a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

It took time for Ivey to find his rhythm as a scorer in his first NBA action, but he made up for it by attacking the paint and finding open teammates on the perimeter. He constantly flashed the speed and athleticism that made him such a threat at the college level with the Boilermakers.

With just over 30 seconds left in the game, Ivey quickly snaked his way through the Portland defense and finished the rim to give Detroit an 80-75 lead

The first-round pick for Detroit went 6-14 from the floor, including 2-5 from the 3-point line, while also knocking down all six of his attempted free throws. Ivey would also finish the game with five turnovers.

The Pistons' next matchup is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. ET against the Washington Wizards. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

  • PURDUE TO PLAY MARQUETTE IN 2022 GAVITT GAMES: Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE DRAWS FLORIDA STATE IN 2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MATCHUPS: The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road. CLICK HERE
  • JADEN IVEY SELECTED FIFTH IN THE 2022 NBA DRAFT: Jaden Ivey is Purdue's highest draft pick since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall in 1994. He will play alongside former Boilermaker Carsen Edwards and the 2021 first-overall selection, Cade Cunningham, in Detroit. CLICK HERE

You Can Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter at @DJFezler

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Chicago

As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals: sell high, and buy low. If you can consistently accomplish those two goals, you should eventually build a contender. Realistically, that’s the long-term goal, but it’ll require smart asset management to achieve. At this point, it’s going...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Detroit, OR
City
Portland, OR
Detroit, MI
Sports
Portland, OR
Basketball
Detroit, MI
College Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Portland, MI
Local
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
College Basketball
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Marquette, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Oregon College Basketball
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Robinson
thecomeback.com

Steph Curry responds to Kevin Durant rumors

Any thoughts of a Kevin Durant-Steph Curry reunion with the Golden State Warriors appear to have been put to rest by Curry, who says he is happy with the current roster, which also just so happens to have won another NBA title in June. “The rumor mill and all that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Basketball#Nba Summer League#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League Debut#The Detroit Pistons#Findi
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Believes The Minnesota Timberwolves Are In A Win-Now Mode: "They're In Win-Now Mode Because I Think Minnesota Thinks That They Have A Superstar In Anthony Edwards, And By The Way, I Believe They Do."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. They have made moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA Championship next season. The biggest move that the Timberwolves made was to trade for Rudy Gobert. But in order to get Gobert, the franchise had to give up a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Everyone LeBron James interacted with instead of Russell Westbrook at Lakers Summer League

Naturally, on Friday night in Las Vegas, LeBron James didn’t play basketball but still owned the room, while Russell Westbrook-related drama was the biggest storyline surrounding a Los Angeles Lakers game. The Lakers, coached by Jordan Ott, were blown out 104-84 by the Phoenix Suns in their NBA 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League debut. Every […] The post Everyone LeBron James interacted with instead of Russell Westbrook at Lakers Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Damian Lillard signs two-year, $122 million max extension to remain with Blazers

Damian Lillard is putting his money where his mouth is — again. The six-time All-Star has been vocal about his loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers, and he’s now proven how committed he is to the cause. According to reports, Dame has now signed another extension with his team. This report comes via ESPN’s Bobby […] The post BREAKING: Damian Lillard signs two-year, $122 million max extension to remain with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
559
Followers
826
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

Comments / 0

Community Policy