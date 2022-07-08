ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Meadville woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after SUV strikes object in roadway

By KTTN News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Meadville woman was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton following an early morning accident in Livingston County. Fifty-eight-year-old Lesa Neal...

