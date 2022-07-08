ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man with Virginia ties sentenced to 20 years for trying to help ISIS

By Colleen Guerry
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d6MO_0gYrMLxV00
(Photo courtesy: Western Virginia Regional Jail)

(WFXR) — A man with ties to both Roanoke and Franklin County will spend the next two decades behind bars for trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization, Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), by creating and distributing a bomb-making instructional video.

According to court documents, Romeo Xavier Langhorne pledged his allegiance to ISIS at some point in 2014, knowing that ISIS was a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Then, between 2018 and 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says that Langhorne reaffirmed his support of ISIS on various social media accounts, posted ISIS-produced videos to his YouTube account, and participated in online ISIS chat rooms with like-minded individuals.

In fact, in December 2018 and January 2019, Langhorne used one of those chat rooms to express an interest in creating a video demonstrating how to make and use triacetone triperoxide (TATP), which is a deadly explosive, officials say.

In February 2019, Langhorne reportedly started communicating with an undercover FBI employee (UCE) pretending to work on behalf of ISIS, asking the UCE for help with his plans to create an instructional video on making TATP.

According to the DOJ, Langhorne told the UCE that, in order to make sure service providers didn’t remove the video from the internet, it should include disclaimers saying that it was meant for educational purposes.

However, Langhorne informed the UCE that his true purpose in making and distributing the video was to provide ISIS adherents and others with the knowledge of how to make TATP and use it for terrorism-related purposes in support of ISIS, the department says.

During the summer of 2019, officials say Langhorne sent multiple messages to the UCE for help creating a form of Islamic vocal music called a Nasheed.

The DOJ tells WFXR News that Langhorne stated he wanted the Nasheed to include a particular recording of an ISIS member yelling “Allahu Akbar” while breaking out of prison, as well as a clip of children saying “kill them all,” explaining that he wanted the Nasheed “to encourage justified retaliation” against America for its role in killing Muslims.

Officials say the FBI made a video per Langhorne’s instructions, but snuck in a chemical formula for TATP that would not produce an explosion. Then, in November 2019, the UCE gave versions of the TATP video to Langhorne, who uploaded it to a video-sharing website.

Federal agents reportedly began investigating Langhorne while he was residing in Florida, but he was actually a Virginia native who briefly lived with his mother in Rocky Mount and then moved to Roanoke, where he was arrested on Nov. 15, 2019.

According to the DOJ, Langhorne admitted in a post-arrest interview that he had “probably at some point” pledged allegiance to both ISIS and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was the leader of ISIS from 2014 until his death on Oct. 26, 2019; that he communicated with the UCE; and that he uploaded the TATP video to the internet.

On May 13, 2021, officials say Langhorne pleaded guilty in the Middle District of Florida to one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

More than a year later, on Thursday, July 7, the DOJ announced that Langhorne was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

The FBI — including partner agencies participating in the Northeast Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force –investigated the case, with some assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations and Border Patrol, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The case was then prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor for the Middle District of Florida and Trial Attorney D. Andrew Sigler of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Comments / 1

Related
WTVR CBS 6

Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release. Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

‘Trump girl’: Henry Co. woman admits role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP/WFXR) — A Southside Virginia woman who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville — a member of the West Virginia National Guard — entered the plea to parading, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Fbi#Terrorism#Youtube#Islamic State Of Iraq#The Department Of Justice#Uce#Doj
WSLS

Deadly drug on the rise in Virginia, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford University Police Department signs 30x30 pledge

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Police Department is the first university in Virginia to sign the 30x30 pledge, a national incentive to bring more women into law enforcement. Officials say this are a series of “low and no-cost” actions to improve the recruitment and retention of women in...
RADFORD, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Over $7.8 Million Grant For Childhood Immunizations In Virginia

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $7,860,287 for childhood immunizations. “Thanks to scientific advancements and the development of immunizations, many deadly diseases have been nearly eradicated, saving millions of...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Suspect arrested after Northwest Roanoke shooting

On July 9, 2022 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound inside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Troutville remembers a hometown hero

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are paying tribute to former Troutville Fire Department Chief Harold Paderick, whom they say impacted fire training all over the world. Harold Paderick passed away one week ago, after complications from a long battle with cancer. He was best known as Dean to his friends and family and served in the fire service since 1965. Virginia Department of Fire Programs Chief Jamey Brads met Dean over 30 years ago and says improving training was his passion.
TROUTVILLE, VA
whee.net

New jail housing more prisoners

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is back on track with its budget after racking up thousands of dollars in costs for housing inmates in other places. When the new jail in Henry County opened in March, the Sheriff’s office was anticipating bringing back its inmates housed in other facilities across the Commonwealth, but that did not happen right away because the County lacked the number of deputies needed at the new jail. The budget approved in May for the fiscal year starting July 1 has $19 million set aside for the Sheriff’s Office.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested for shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested with connections to a shooting that took place overnight on Saturday. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Queen Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
wchstv.com

Dog shot, hanged from tree in Virginia; Man charged

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia man has been charged with a felony for torturing a dog. I’m heartbroken," said Donna Ripley, who owned the dog with Dennis Evans. "I miss her really bad. I’ve gotten to that point. First, the emotions were total heartbreak, confusion, total heartbreak."
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
thecentersquare.com

Northern Virginia town adopts gun buyback ordinance

(The Center Square) – A town in northern Virginia has adopted a gun buyback ordinance, which will allow residents to receive compensation for giving unwanted firearms to the town. The Dumfries Town Council approved the gun buyback program at a meeting this week. The ordinance the council adopted authorizes...
DUMFRIES, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eviction rates on the rise in Roanoke and across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley received a $400,000 grant from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust to help prevent homelessness. It comes as eviction rates are skyrocketing across the state. The grant money is going to be used to hire more lawyers and...
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy