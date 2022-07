With the 65th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Islanders have selected Calle Odelius from Djurgårdens IF of the J20 Nationell in Sweden. In his first year with the Djurgårdens IF J20 team, Calle Odelius led all defensemen on his team in scoring with 30 points in 43 games. His solid play and consistency earned him a seven-game stint in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), which is a tremendous accomplishment for the 18-year-old. While he didn’t record a point, the experience he gained far exceeds any short-term production.

