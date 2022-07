A Thursday afternoon accident involving a tractor-trailer has left an Illinois man with minor injuries and some legal troubles. According to Troop H of the Highway Patrol at 1:56 P.M. Thursday 65-year-old Des Plaines, Illinois resident James Keane was driving a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer eastbound on U.S. 36 Highway about a half-mile east of Cameron. He was reportedly trying to pull onto the shoulder of the highway but his vehicle traveled off the right side shoulder and overturned onto its passenger side.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO