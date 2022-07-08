ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

A Look at What Players Are Wearing at the British Open

By Janice Ferguson
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The calendar's final major will surely not disappoint from an apparel standpoint as the field will be prepared for all of the elements that St. Andrews offers.

The 150th British Open is sure be one of the year's finest golf spectacles. It's being held at St. Andrews, after all, meaning there will be plenty to celebrate about the game's rich traditions. And that includes the varied apparel styles and prints that go with the unpredictable climate of mid-July — be it hot, cold, windy, rainy, benign.

Here is a look at what played players will be sporting during this sesquicentennial playing of the year's final major.

APPAREL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyLRU_0gYrKvMj00

Abraham Ancer: Black Quail Apparel

Winning look: Sunday.

Abraham Ancer will give a nod to The Old Course at St. Andrew, which is hosting the 150th British Open. In honor of the championship's rich history, Ancer will wear Black Quail Apparel's newest assortment of outfits, including its latest release, the 5-Pocket Hybrid pant. Available in four signature colorways, the pant can easily pair with any of the Black Quail polos featured from the Summer Collection. Cashmere Maglione sweaters will give Ancer a cozy soft layer if extra warmth is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WC72I_0gYrKvMj00

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Fairway & Greene

Winning look: Saturday.

The Fairway & Greene collection of polo shirts for Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the British Open draws inspiration from the colors and coastline of Ireland and Scotland — hunter greens and lavender purples combined with soft blues and khakis. The three-button placket, long-sleeve, performance-cotton shirt on Saturday is a yarn-dyed herringbone jacquard knit with stretch and moisture-wicking features, as well as sun protection.

Sam Burns: Travis Mathew

Winning look: Sunday.

Sam Burns will sport Travis Mathew’s new polos for summer that feature different prints and patterns. They are made from premium materials that are perfect for on and off the course. He'll pair the tops with Right on Time pants. Burns will spend his Friday round wearing The Open to Close pant designed to be the perfect pant for all day comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3Hkb_0gYrKvMj00

Ryan Fox: Peter Millar

Winning look: Thursday.

Ryan Fox’s Thursday look features a combination of classic style and pops of bold color, channeled in the thinly striped Lacey Performance polo and the Excursionist Flex Performance pullover in rosewood. Rounding out the look is the popular Surge Trouser, a sleek performance pant crafted in Peter Millar's Tailored Fit. The Stitchless Baffle vest in navy provides a warm and lightweight outer layer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dt4h6_0gYrKvMj00

Tyrrell Hatton: Adidas

Winning look: Sunday.

Tyrrell Hatton will wear a winning look by Adidas in hopes of his first British Open victory. To ensure a competitive edge and breathability, he’ll wear the Statement Seamless Polo shirt that features a new color combo of shadow and trace green. The polo is knit without seams for comfort and a distraction-free fit. He’ll pair that with the market-leading Ultimate365 Tapered pant in white and that features a four-way stretch for a full range of motion, in addition to built-in UV coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTnDl_0gYrKvMj00

Max Homa: FootJoy

Winning look: Sunday.

Max Homa will be wearing part of a capsule collection that celebrates the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland. The collection features colors and patterns in a variety of styles and performance fabrics inspired by the storied tournament and its location.

Billy Horschel: Ralph Lauren RLX

Winning look: Sunday.

Billy Horschel’s consummate sense of style and tailored looks earned him a coveted spot on Morning Read/SI.com’s "Most Stylish Tour Pros" in 2021. He’s setting himself up to have a repeat shot on the list wearing the Ralph Lauren RLX hybrid mock neck jacket in french navy on Sunday. The stretch front panel is made with recycled polyester, and the shell is a wool/elastane blend that will provide a warm layer in case the coastal winds at St. Andrews prevail. He’ll wear the jacket with a solid jersey polo shirt, also in navy, and the tailored fit Cypress pant in white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmqPi_0gYrKvMj00

Viktor Hovland: J. Lindeberg

Winning look: Thursday.

An homage to the home and history of golf, Viktor Hovland will wear the Argyle capsule by J. Lindeberg that puts a modern twist on the iconic argyle check shapes and colors. The polo shirts are made with a soft pique-knitted fabric that is smooth inside for soft feel and extra comfort. It also has moisture-wicking performance properties, plus a recycled component saves natural resources and reduces the amount of waste. Exclusively designed for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, it celebrates the game of golf through fashionable styles with a timeless appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIxCU_0gYrKvMj00

Dustin Johnson: Adidas

Winning look: Sunday.

Dustin Johnson will be teeing it up in search of his third major win wearing Adidas’ Go-To Seamless Polo shirt in shadow green featuring PrimeKnit fabric that offers a soft hand feel, dynamic fit and unrestricted mobility. He’ll pair the polo with a favorite of his, the Go-To Five-Pocket pant; a staple item that seamlessly blends a lifestyle look and performance-focused benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzBTp_0gYrKvMj00

Kevin Kisner: Peter Millar

Winning look: Saturday.

Kevin Kisner’s Saturday look showcases a sleek approach to course style from Peter Millar’s Crown Crafted line. The Miles Jersey polo forms the base layer, while the luxurious Excursionist Flex Popover hoodie conveys a stylish edge. To complete the look, he’ll be wearing the Blade Ankle Sport pant, a modern silhouette designed to sit slightly above the shoe. If the weather takes a turn, the new Stitchless Baffle vest is the perfect lightweight layer, and creates an on-trend street fashion vibe wearing it with the hoodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPPJW_0gYrKvMj00

Collin Morikawa: Adidas

Winning Look: Sunday.

As the Champion Golfer of the Year, Collin Morikawa will enter the week with hopes of another victory following his win at the 149th Open at Royal St George’s. He will be closing out the weekend in a casual and classic look, wearing the Go-To Camo Print shirt paired with the Go-To Five-Pocket pant. Both pieces feature the new shadow and linen green colorways, built with fabrics that provide a cool, dry feel, allowing him to perform his best regardless of the weather conditions. To polish off his look, he will be wearing the Morikawa Player Edition ZG21 shoes, which were specifically designed to commemorate his victory. Morikawa had a hand in designing the shoe, which encompasses similar design cues of the Go-To Camo Print.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDzi8_0gYrKvMj00

Joaquin Niemann: Adidas

Winning look: Sunday

Looking to add to his win total this year, Joaquin Niemann will tee it up in Adidas’ new Statement Print polo featuring a lightweight material that promotes ventilation, keeping him feeling cool under pressure. The polo is made from 100 percent recycled polyester single jersey and has a ribbed collar with one snap button. He’ll be pairing it with the Ultimate365 Tapered pants which feature durable twill fabric that's made for year-round play. The tapered cut provides a clean and fitted look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMV7P_0gYrKvMj00

Victor Perez: B. Draddy/Draddy Sport

Winning look: Sunday.

Victor Perez will be wear Draddy Sport each day at St. Andrews, and the Crooks polo shirt on Sunday sports a tonal, double-pinstripe pattern on a cool coastal blue background. It’s made from lightweight blended polyester with enough added spandex for stretch, a self collar, and a three-button placket. All the jersey knit polos have lycra for movement and comfort in all conditions.

Jon Rahm: Travis Mathew

Winning look: Saturday.

Throughout the week, Jon Rahm will wear multiple variations of Travis Mathew’s camo polos. The design features hidden palm trees with a textured camo print. He'll also wear the Right on Time pant from the Heater Golf collection — part of the pure performance golf line. The lightweight pants have four-way stretch and enhanced quick-dry materials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlXhH_0gYrKvMj00

Xander Schauffele: Adidas

Winning look: Sunday.

Fresh off his Travelers Championship victory, Xander Schauffele will head to the Old Course looking for his first major victory. As part of his winning look, Xander will wear Adidas’ Textured Stripe polo in shadow/linen green that has a two-button henley style collar. It’s constructed from a lightweight, breathable knit that is made with 100 percent recycled materials. The polo also has four-way stretch and is quick drying for superior comfort. Schauffele will wear it with the Go-To Five-Pocket pant, one of Adidas’ best-selling pieces when it comes to men’s bottoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihjBU_0gYrKvMj00

Webb Simpson: FootJoy

Winning look: Friday.

Webb Simpson will be wearing part of FootJoy's capsule collection that celebrates the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland. The collection features colors and patterns in a variety of styles and performance fabrics inspired by the storied tournament and its location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wl5hJ_0gYrKvMj00

Cameron Young: Peter Millar

Winning look: Saturday.

Cameron Young’s Saturday look features a sleek tonal gray palette and focuses on classic Peter Millar style. The thin striped Halford Performance Jersey polo and the eb66 Performance pant have been mainstays in the Crown Sport line thanks to their blend of versatile style and innovative performance. For an outer layer, he’ll have the Merge Hybrid jacket in a rich Bordeaux color should the temperature drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SV17z_0gYrKvMj00

Will Zalatoris: FootJoy

Winning look: Saturday.

Will Zalatoris will be wearing part of FootJoy's capsule collection that celebrates the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, Scotland. The collection features colors and patterns in a variety of styles and performance fabrics inspired by the storied tournament and its location.

FOOTWEAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjUB0_0gYrKvMj00

Cuater by Travis Mathew: The Ringer

Worn by: Jon Rahm and Sam Burns

The Ringer is Cuater’s premium performance spiked golf shoe. Made in a versatile athletic style, the shoe is constructed with Travis Mathew’s SweetSpot cushioning system for ultimate comfort throughout the round. Rahm credits The Ringer as a "game changer" for his ball striking and driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrCCT_0gYrKvMj00

Ecco: Biom H4 van Rooyen Edition

Worn by: Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen has established himself as a style icon on tour. He will compete in his custom-designed Ecco Biom H4 van Rooyen Edition shoes, featuring a black insole, white leather outer and a brilliant patterned finish on the midsole. Hidden on the sole of the shoe is a pop of blue and orange, and the guitar-string design on the uppers of the shoe are a nod to his love of the instrument. Innovative features and benefits of the Biom H4 include Ecco FluidForm Direct Comfort Technology, Biom 2.0 technology, an Ecco Mtn Grip outsole. A TPU element wraps around the foot from the outsole to the midsole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vcqc9_0gYrKvMj00

Ecco: Biom H4 Iceman Edition Golf Shoes

Worn by: Henrik Stenson

The 2016 champion will make his 17th Open appearance wearing his signature Ecco Biom H4 Iceman Edition shoes, which include an all-white upper, icy-blue outsole and his trademark tag reading “Henrik Stenson The Iceman." Innovative features and benefits of the Biom H4 include Ecco FluidForm Direct Comfort Technology, Biom 2.0 technology, Ecco Mtn Grip outsole and TPU element wraps around the foot from the outsole to the midsole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEXLB_0gYrKvMj00

FootJoy: Premiere Series Packard

Worn by: Will Zalatoris, Max Homa and Webb Simpson

Each athlete will be wearing the Premiere Series golf shoe from the Harris Tweed Collection, which celebrates the summer of Scottish golf. Harris Tweed brings a distinctly auld accent to FootJoy’s Premiere Series Packard — renowned for timeless design infused with innovative performance technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmoZW_0gYrKvMj00

G/Fore: Gallivanter

Worn by: Thomas Detry.

For British Open week at St. Andrews, Thomas Detry will put his best foot forward in his favorite G/Fore footwear, the Gallivanter golf shoe, which features waterproof construction and a lightweight EVA midsole for solid comfort and performance.

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

