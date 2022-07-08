ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like Hughie in ‘The Boys,’ Jack Quaid Has Dealt With a High-Profile Breakup Firsthand

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Jack Quaid is known for his role in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, which has turned him into an actor to watch. He plays Hughie, a character who goes through a high-profile breakup — something Quaid is very familiar with.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid’s marriage and split

Quaid comes from Hollywood royalty: his dad is Dennis Quaid and his mom is Meg Ryan. The couple met in 1987 while filming the sci-fi movie Innerspace. They teamed up again for 1988’s D.O.A. The actors soon started dating.

The couple married in 1991 and welcomed their son Jack a year later. However, the Hollywood fairy tale romance didn’t last; they split in 1997. Quaid is typically pretty tight-lipped about his famous parents. But he once opened up about what it was like to experience his parent’s divorce at such a young age.

Jack Quaid opens up about his parents’ divorce: ‘It’s a hard deal’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WU9My_0gYrKi8W00
Jack Quaid attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

“It’s one of those weird ages for your parents to get divorced,” the actor said while appearing on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast. “You’re old enough to know what’s going on, but young enough to be kind of naïve about it.”

“It’s hard to ignore when you’re at a grocery store and you’re checking out and you look at [magazines], and there’s a photo of them with a little paper rip graphic between them,” Quaid explained. “It’s a hard deal.”

Even though the actor acknowledged that he didn’t have the most typical of upbringings, Quaid said that having celebrity parents was just what he viewed as normal as a kid.

“I acknowledge fully the way that I grew up was not normal,” he explained. “But at the same time, it was normal in the sense that despite what my parents do, they are still a mom and a dad. It’s not like they are their characters at the dinner table or anything like that.”

Quaid also discussed what it’s been like to pursue a career in acting with parents who have made their own significant mark on the entertainment industry.

“It’s not like I want to escape from it,” Quaid shrugged. “I’m a huge fan of both of their work — really, I’m a big fan. The thing that’s nice about it, something that I’m really grateful to have, is they share this enthusiasm for telling stories and acting. It’s always going to be kind of in the air. At this point, yeah people might make comparisons, and I also get that it’s interesting.”

How Jack Quaid’s ‘The Boys’ character is handling a public relationship

A celebrity breakup makes its way into the latest season of The Boys. Quaid’s character, Hughie, started dating Starlight, a superhero, at the end of the second season. In the third season, Hughie and Starlight struggle to date while in the public eye, with hurdles ranging from keeping secrets to fake relationships.

Going into the final episode of Season 3, Hughie and Starlight called it quits after multiple disagreements. While they clearly still care about one another, The Boys fans know not to count on a happy ending for any of its characters.

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

