ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta On-Demand adding vehicles, extending hours

valdostatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – The Valdosta On-Demand Service is adding vehicles...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Cars
Valdosta, GA
Government
Valdosta, GA
Traffic
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Douglas: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Douglas, Georgia

Douglas is the home of the Gopher Tortoise Festival, which features local and regional artists and craftsmen, collectors and designers, as well as headlining musical entertainment, delicious food trucks, and great music. It is located in downtown Douglas and is a great way to kick off fall. Mode of Transport.
DOUGLAS, GA
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
greenepublishing.com

July 7, 2022

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase. Lee Trawick news@greenepublishing.com According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Missing Valdosta man found

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Smith was found safe. The Valdosta Police Department needs the community's help locating a missing man. 70-year-old Jackie Smith was last seen mid-June in the 1700 Block of North Ashley Street. Smith is an African American male. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Two dead in Ray City shooting Thursday

An investigation is underway after two people were killed Thursday evening. The Lanier County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into an incident that left two people dead near Courtney Way in Ray City. The GBI says...
RAY CITY, GA
WALB 10

Douglas utility customers under boil water advisory

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas announced all city water customers are under a water advisory due to a potential health hazard that may exist in the water distribution system. Water is being restored throughout the city and the pipe has been fixed and the water pressure will...
DOUGLAS, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Clean-up at the Wacissa Headwaters

Now that school is out, kids all across Jefferson County are finding new and interesting ways of occupying their time. One group of kids, members of Students Working Against Tobacco (S.W.A.T.) decided that they wanted to spend some of their newfound freedom getting out into the great outdoors and doing some good for the local environment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Action News Jax

FHP: Suspected shooter dies in ATV crash outside Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man has died Friday morning after crashing his ATV in Columbia County. Investigators believe that at approximately 3:15 a.m., the 40-year-old driver from Lake City failed to negotiate a left turn while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and landed in a ditch, which caused the front left of the ATV to collide with a concrete block.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooting suspect killed in ATV crash in Columbia County, troopers say

Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
greenepublishing.com

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Douglas Police Department investigating series of fraudulent check deposits

The Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a series of fraudulent check deposits at Douglas ATMs. DPD says the forgeries have been passed in Douglas and in several other cities in the state. This is an ongoing investigation. The following suspects were caught on surveillance video.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Tifton Police needs the public's help locating missing Miami man

The Tifton Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing man. 37-year-old Antonio Simmons-Grace was last seen on June 18 at Dee's Apartments. Simmons-Grace pictured below is from Miami, Florida (he has lost weight since this picture was taken). According to authorities his family in Miami has not...
TIFTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy