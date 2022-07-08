More MBTA Concerns After Train Engine Overheats in Boston

Second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the DCR’s Roxbury Heritage State Park in the City of Boston. The Baker-Polito Administration today celebrated the second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Roxbury Heritage Park in the City of Boston. This year, the Administration increased funding for the program to $2.5 million from $1 million, after beginning the program with $213,000 in 2015 after taking office. Additionally, the Administration is partnering with over 70 organizations this summer to offer free programming in the following communities: Boston (Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, and South Boston), Beverly, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.
