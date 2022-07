GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is offering free adoptions to help free up space as animals continue to flood in after July 4. The shelter, which is at critical capacity, has over 170 dogs and 217 cats and WCRAS says staff is stretched to the limit in their ability to properly care for these animals. Since Tuesday, 106 animals have been brought to the shelter, 90 of them as lost pets.

2 DAYS AGO