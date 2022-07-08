Raquel Rodriguez Calls WWE SmackDown a ‘Very Structured Show’ and More

Hello everyone, it’s another Friday evening and here we are for WWE Smackdown. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be on hand, so we should get at least one quality segment out of this episode, as it’s time to start building to his umpteenth match with Brock Lesnar when Lesnar challenges for the uWu title at SummerSlam in a Last Man standing match. At Money in the Bank Liv Morgan continued the rich tradition of women cashing in the briefcase in less than 48 hours when she took the title from Ronda Rousey after Ronda bested Natalya, Morgan is now back on Smackdown and her reign will attempt to get underway. There’s a decent chance the Street Profits show up to harass the Usos as that feud hardly seems done after their MITB match, Theory might show up and talk about his briefcase, Intercontinental champion Gunther is looking for his next challenger, and Maximum Male Models is set for another segment. Let’s hope this one goes off better than last weeks, because the debut of MMM was less than inspiring. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

