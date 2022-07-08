ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Raquel Rodriguez Calls WWE SmackDown a ‘Very Structured Show’ and More

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently made an appearance on The Zaslow Show on AM 560 Sports WQAM (Miami), where she discussed joining the WWE SmackDown roster, wanting to compete against Ronda Rousey once more, and other topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On moments...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo. In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Becky Lynch Thanks Paige Following Her WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paige’s WWE contract has officially come to an end. Becky Lynch took to Twitter and thanked the former WWE Divas Champion, writing, “I met Saraya when she was only 13 years old. Even then you could tell that she was going to be a star. Before she could legally drink in America, she had changed the game completely and forever. #thankyoupaige”
WWE
PWMania

Reason Why Pat McAfee Is Off Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, The Miz Update

The WWE SmackDown on FOX taping tonight won’t have Pat McAfee working it. On the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves announced that Michael Cole and he will be announcing tonight’s SmackDown in McAfee’s place. McAfee is currently in Lake Tahoe for the American...
WWE
Yardbarker

Vince McMahon reportedly flying to Vancouver for personal meeting with John Cena

John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on June 20th during Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there to also announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen. Instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
WWE
PWMania

What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown Went Off-Air

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li in a singles dark match before Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Rodriguez and Li were not used by WWE this week on SmackDown TV. RAW Superstars competed in the post-SmackDown dark main event from Fort Worth as Theory...
FORT WORTH, TX
PWMania

Naomi Shares Message That Gets Wrestling Fans Speculating

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from the WWE internal roster, as PWMania.com previously mentioned, albeit there is no official confirmation of their departure from the company. Naomi posted a message on her Instagram story on Saturday. “The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of...
WWE
PWMania

Heel Duo Splitting Up?, Breakup Teased on WWE SmackDown

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown a split for a heel duo was teased. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a match on SmackDown. Gunther was disappointed in the outcome and thought he was made to look bad. Following the match, Gunther repeatedly chopped Kaiser until he collapsed in the ring.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts to Vince McMahon Remaining on WWE TV Despite Investigation

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Vince McMahon continuing to appear on television in spite of the ongoing investigation he’s facing during the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. His thoughts on Vince...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Returning to Stardom Soon?

Officials from AEW and Stardom reportedly spoke about working together. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has recently reported that there has been discussions between the companies. Although there are currently no agreements, there may be some news for the fans soon. While there had never been any discussions between the two...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar To Appear & More Announced For 7/11 WWE Raw

During tonight’s episode of “SmackDown,” it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will be at the July 11th episode of “WWE Raw.” This will be Lesnar’s first WWE appearance since the June 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed...
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Expected to Meet John Cena Following WWE SmackDown

John Cena will meet with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon this week. In the next months, Cena will start filming the second season of HBO Max’s The Peacemaker in Vancouver, BC. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, McMahon will travel from Fort Worth, Texas, to Vancouver when WWE SmackDown on FOX ends.
WWE
PWMania

Rhea Ripley Now Wearing a Heart Monitor (Photo)

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed on social media that she is wearing a heart monitor. The device is often worn to monitor any prospective heart abnormalities. Ripley had fun with the post, which featured a photo of her wearing the heart monitor and the comment “I’m Iron Man,” obviously alluding to his Arc Reactor.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reacts to the Vince McMahon Hush Money Allegations

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with the True Geordie podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho was asked if he was surprised to hear about the Vince McMahon hush money allegations. Although the interview was released on July 10, it appears that it...
WWE
PWMania

Nia Jax Shows Off Her New Look With Pink Hair

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, was billed as “The Irresistible Force” in WWE throughout her time on the NXT and main roster. She has moved her attention to modeling since leaving WWE, where she appears to be succeeding. The former WWE star recently debuted her new look...
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.08.22

Hello everyone, it’s another Friday evening and here we are for WWE Smackdown. Tonight Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be on hand, so we should get at least one quality segment out of this episode, as it’s time to start building to his umpteenth match with Brock Lesnar when Lesnar challenges for the uWu title at SummerSlam in a Last Man standing match. At Money in the Bank Liv Morgan continued the rich tradition of women cashing in the briefcase in less than 48 hours when she took the title from Ronda Rousey after Ronda bested Natalya, Morgan is now back on Smackdown and her reign will attempt to get underway. There’s a decent chance the Street Profits show up to harass the Usos as that feud hardly seems done after their MITB match, Theory might show up and talk about his briefcase, Intercontinental champion Gunther is looking for his next challenger, and Maximum Male Models is set for another segment. Let’s hope this one goes off better than last weeks, because the debut of MMM was less than inspiring. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Clash at the Castle #1 Contender to Be Revealed on SmackDown and More

The new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will address the WWE Universe at the start of tonight’s post-Money In the Bank episode of SmackDown on FOX. Additionally, Roman Reigns’ Clash at The Castle opponent will be determined tonight. WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will take place tonight with the winner being named the #1 contender for Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, if Reigns can defeats Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam.
FORT WORTH, TX
PWMania

Natalya Appears to Break Character at WWE Live Event, No Sells Finish

On Saturday night at the WWE live event in Sacramento, California, a match reportedly had an awkward finish. Liv Morgan successfully defended her Smackdown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match. After finishing Natalya, Morgan won the bout, but something wasn’t right. Natalya...
SACRAMENTO, CA

