Warren, OH

Warren man sentenced in federal child porn case

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

John Swegan, 41, of Atlantic Street, was sentenced to 188 months in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge John R. Adams after pleading guilty March 4 to a charge of transportation of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Swegan has been in custody since October after a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court.

Investigators with the Youngstown office of the FBI and the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation served a search warrant at Swegan’s home and found child pornography videos on two computers in the home.

An affidavit in the case said Swegan admitted in an interview that he had viewed and possessed child pornography for at least a year and had uploaded several images and videos also.

Almost all the videos depict underage girls performing or having sex acts performed on them, the affidavit said.

The Youngstown FBI office began an investigation of Swegan in August after receiving an alert from the FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit (CEOU) that Swegan had child pornography on his computer.

That came after the CEOU in July discovered child pornography from a storage cloud link was being created by Swegan, the affidavit said.

Judge Adams also ordered that Swegan pay $27,000 in restitution.

