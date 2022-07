The Orlando Magic sit atop the Las Vegas Summer League standings Saturday afternoon after a 94-92 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Magic struggled a bit in the first quarter, but once the team got its rhythm together in the second quarter, Orlando cruised to a lead that grew as large as 18 with less than five minutes to go. The Kings were able to cut it close in the fourth quarter thanks to a 23-5 run that ended with two threes in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO