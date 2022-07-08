ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun used in fatal shooting of Detroit officer purchased within the last 2 weeks, police say

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old Detroit man shot and killed Officer Loren Courts before being fatally shot by other officers, police say. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue on the city’s northwest side. Police say Ehmani Davis, 19, shot...

