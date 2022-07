Luke Meier‘s OAMC isn’t afraid of getting nerdy over the niches in life, and its latest collaboration with PROVOKE proves just that. PROVOKE is a Japanese publication, and it was founded in Tokyo in 1968 by the art critic Koji Taki, poet Takahiko Okada, and photographers Daido Moriyama, Takuma Nakahira, and Yutaka Takanashi. It aimed to dissect and discuss Japan’s socio-political situation during the 1960s and 70s, a time that saw Japan experience a boom to make it the second-largest economy in the world. Alongside this, Japan was also experiencing “undoubtedly the most creative outburst of anarchistic, subversive and riotous tendencies in the history of modern Japanese culture,” per Alexandra Munroe in a 2000 article in The Japan Times.

