Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off preparing for another year

The 2022 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift-Off will take flight at Memorial Park September 3-5.

The weekend will be full of concerts, featuring performances by Missy & The Dirty Secrets, Reminiscent Souls, The Martini Shot, Mile High Rock Band, and Mosquito Pass.

Here is a list of a few of the many events going on throughout the three day event:

Saturday and Sunday:



5:30 a.m. Gates Open

7 a.m. Balloon Lift Off

9 a.m. United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Demonstration Team Skydiving

10 a.m. Paddle Boarding Instruction at Prospect Lake

4 p.m. Aerial Aura Acrobat Performance

7 p.m. Balloon Glow

Monday:



5:30 a.m. Gates Open

7 a.m. Balloon Lift Off

Remote controlled balloons will also be available to use for the first time at the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. These will be available for use following the balloon lift offs and glows each day.

The 1st annual Orangetheory 5k will be held on Sunday at 9 a.m. The 5k will begin at the IAFF Fallen Firefighters Memorial located in the northwest corner of Memorial Park. Registration is required to participate.

Red Herring Productions, Inc. will provide photo opportunities at this year's event.

Those wishing to attend the weekend festivities will need to purchase a parking pass. The morning session is from 4:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the p.m. session lasts from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Website .

_____

