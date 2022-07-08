ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Marburg virus kill two people for Ghana - Dis for concern you?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Health Organization (WHO) say Marburg virus kill two people for Ghana. Preliminary findings by de Ghana Health Service show say de two meet de case for Acute Haemorrhagic Fever for two different places in de Ashanti Region. De two patients from Ashanti Region start dey show symptoms of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

First-Ever Suspected Cases Of Marburg Virus Disease Reported In Ghana

Ghana has reported its first-ever suspected cases of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). A first glance of samples taken from two people by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research indicated the cases were positive for Marburg, but the samples are still awaiting confirmation from the WHO-linked lab at the Institut Pasteur in Senegal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australia hits 10,000 Covid deaths with 70 per cent of victims dying THIS YEAR amid grim 'life or death' warnings as the return of mask mandates is debated

Australia has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatalities reported in the last six months. Australia has reported 7,755 deaths over the course of 2022, and ticked over the 10,000 mark on Sunday when Victoria and NSW reported its daily death toll, with the nation now losing 10,008 people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dis#World Health Organization#Dia#Ghs
Daily Mail

Intense bio-security checks loom for Aussies returning from Bali as deadly disease spreads across Indonesia raising fears of an outbreak Down Under

Australians returning from Bali could soon be given footbaths in a bid to stop them from bringing the dangerous foot and mouth disease back to the country. Travellers could also be subjected to bag screening and ramped-up luggage checks at security checkpoints. Deputy premier Paul Toole and agriculture minister Dugald...
WORLD
outbreaknewstoday.com

Russia: 19 Q Fever cases confirmed in the Rostov Region

Nineteen cases of coxiellosis (Q fever), which is transmitted, in particular, by animals, have been registered this year in the Rostov region, Svetlana Nenadskaya, head of the epidemiological surveillance department of the regional Rospotrebnadzor, told state-media, RIA Novosti. “This year, 19 laboratory-confirmed cases of coxiellosis have been registered in the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
foodsafetynews.com

China links seven COVID-19 outbreaks to food packaging

China has linked seven COVID-19 outbreaks and almost 700 cases to contaminated imported frozen food packaging materials. Scientists said the work supports speculation that cold-chain foods act as a pathway for SARS-CoV-2 and might present a risk for virus transmission between countries and regions. They added handlers and processors of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS to enforce mask wearing as Covid hospital infections rise 100%

The NHS will enforce mask wearing again amid huge increases of Covid infections in hospitals, a leaked letter reveals. Staff, patients and visitors will be asked to wear masks within all NHS hospitals, GP practices and dentists in the Midlands, according to the letter seen by The Independent. The letter, sent on 7 July to NHS chiefs in the Midlands by NHS England said: “It is apparent that we have entered the next Covid-19 wave. Across the last seven days we have had a 97 per cent increase in our nosocomial Covid-19 cases in acute trust settings and a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

First Cases of Newest Omicron Subvariant Reported in U.S.

July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s lockdowns to contain Omicron snarled the global economy. Lockdowns to contain subvariant BA.5 could be even worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shanghai officials on Sunday reported that the first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 had entered the city and warned that the risk of a broader outbreak was "very high." Shanghai residents are now on edge that the government could send them back into isolation just weeks after releasing them from a months-long lockdown that stoked public rage and crippled parts of the global economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Hong Kong mulls movement restrictions as COVID cases rise

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again. The system is similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong’s risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe. Hong Kong’s health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive for COVID-19 would be given a red code “to identify those who have been infected” and prevent them from interacting with the community. Authorities are also considering reducing the current seven-day hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, and moving part of it to home isolation and health monitoring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

South Africa: Fifteen shot dead in Soweto township bar

At least 15 people have been shot dead in a bar in the South African township of Soweto, police say. Police said gunmen entered the Orlando East tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning and started firing randomly at a group of young people. They then fled the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy