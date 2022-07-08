Marburg virus kill two people for Ghana - Dis for concern you?
3 days ago
World Health Organization (WHO) say Marburg virus kill two people for Ghana. Preliminary findings by de Ghana Health Service show say de two meet de case for Acute Haemorrhagic Fever for two different places in de Ashanti Region. De two patients from Ashanti Region start dey show symptoms of...
HEALTH officials are racing to contain an Ebola-like disease with 90 per cent mortality. Called the Marburg virus, it causes those struck to bleed to death. The World Health Organization said Ghana has reported two possible cases of the Marburg virus disease. The two patients, who sadly died, had been...
Ghana has reported its first-ever suspected cases of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). A first glance of samples taken from two people by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research indicated the cases were positive for Marburg, but the samples are still awaiting confirmation from the WHO-linked lab at the Institut Pasteur in Senegal.
NAIROBI, July 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government and World Health Organization on Saturday launched a medical emergency hub in Nairobi, the first in a network of African centres they say will hasten responses to regional emergencies.
Australia has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatalities reported in the last six months. Australia has reported 7,755 deaths over the course of 2022, and ticked over the 10,000 mark on Sunday when Victoria and NSW reported its daily death toll, with the nation now losing 10,008 people.
Australians returning from Bali could soon be given footbaths in a bid to stop them from bringing the dangerous foot and mouth disease back to the country. Travellers could also be subjected to bag screening and ramped-up luggage checks at security checkpoints. Deputy premier Paul Toole and agriculture minister Dugald...
Nineteen cases of coxiellosis (Q fever), which is transmitted, in particular, by animals, have been registered this year in the Rostov region, Svetlana Nenadskaya, head of the epidemiological surveillance department of the regional Rospotrebnadzor, told state-media, RIA Novosti. “This year, 19 laboratory-confirmed cases of coxiellosis have been registered in the...
Queensland authorities are managing a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship as the state's third virus wave nears 41,000 active cases. The outbreak among the crew and some passengers on the Coral Princess in Brisbane on Sunday led to Princess Cruises offering refunds to those booked on its next 12-day cruise.
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around...
China has linked seven COVID-19 outbreaks and almost 700 cases to contaminated imported frozen food packaging materials. Scientists said the work supports speculation that cold-chain foods act as a pathway for SARS-CoV-2 and might present a risk for virus transmission between countries and regions. They added handlers and processors of...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new warning to Americans about traveling to Sweden, Morocco, and Guatemala, adding the three countries to its highest travel risk as COVID cases increased in recent days. The three nations were previously listed with a Level 2 “moderate” risk warning...
The NHS will enforce mask wearing again amid huge increases of Covid infections in hospitals, a leaked letter reveals. Staff, patients and visitors will be asked to wear masks within all NHS hospitals, GP practices and dentists in the Midlands, according to the letter seen by The Independent. The letter, sent on 7 July to NHS chiefs in the Midlands by NHS England said: “It is apparent that we have entered the next Covid-19 wave. Across the last seven days we have had a 97 per cent increase in our nosocomial Covid-19 cases in acute trust settings and a...
July 8, 2022 -- The U.S. has identified cases of the latest Omicron subvariant, dubbed “Centaurus” and known as BA.2.75 in the scientific community, according to Fortune. Two cases have been detected in the U.S. so far, with the first identified on June 14, a spokesperson for the CDC told the news outlet.
Coronavirus cases are rising in the U.S. – again. Eighteen states reported more cases in the week of June 30-July 7 than in the week before, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Although the increase in cases doesn’t approach the meteoric levels of previous...
On Wednesday, July 6, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that a new sub-lineage of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus’ Omicron variant, widely referred to as BA.2.75, has been detected in India and at least ten other countries. This update arrived just days after an Israeli expert, Dr Shay Fleishon with...
HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Macau reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to more than 900 infections since mid-June, as authorities in the world's biggest gambling hub race to contain its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.
A SURPRISING symptom associated with the new Covid strain could make itself known at night, an expert has claimed. Luke O'Neill, a professor in biochemistry, warned the newly identified BA.5 variant - now the dominant Omicron subvariant across the world - could make sleeping a misery. The Trinity College bug...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shanghai officials on Sunday reported that the first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 had entered the city and warned that the risk of a broader outbreak was "very high." Shanghai residents are now on edge that the government could send them back into isolation just weeks after releasing them from a months-long lockdown that stoked public rage and crippled parts of the global economy.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again. The system is similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong’s risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe. Hong Kong’s health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive for COVID-19 would be given a red code “to identify those who have been infected” and prevent them from interacting with the community. Authorities are also considering reducing the current seven-day hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, and moving part of it to home isolation and health monitoring.
BEIJING (AP) — The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks. All businesses have...
At least 15 people have been shot dead in a bar in the South African township of Soweto, police say. Police said gunmen entered the Orlando East tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning and started firing randomly at a group of young people. They then fled the scene...
