Yankees Rivalry Roundup: The AL West has a good day

By John Griffin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees took care of business against their fiercest of division rivals, the Boston Red Sox, last night via a 6-5 victory. But although the Rays and Twins each had the night off, the Blue Jays and Astros each played yesterday. And so, let us embark on our daily scoreboard watching,...

Yankees potential trade partner: Oakland Athletics

Welcome to the new era of baseball, the Brokeball Era. From the team that brought Moneyball to the league comes a ballclub emblematic of the new paradigm. Oakland had a good enough squad last year to win 86 games under Bob Melvin on the heels of three-straight playoff appearances and an AL West crown in 2020. Instead of building upon that success, they decided to let Melvin walk for the same job with the Padres, and sell off their best players for pennies on the dollar, as Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, and Sean Manaea all went from under contract to out of town.
2022 MLB All-Star starters: Full lineups for AL and NL

The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected. After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night. This excludes pitchers, which will be announced...
MLB Reveals Full Rosters for 2022 All-Star Game

With the 2022 MLB All-Star Game just over a week away, the league revealed the pitchers and reserves for the American and National Leagues on Sunday, two days after unveiling the game’s starters. Two Dodgers pitchers were included on the team, bringing the host team’s total to four. Clayton...
Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
Yankees History

Sometimes blowouts don’t always stay blowouts. With Jose Trevino still bidding for an All-Star spot, let’s look back at some other unlikely Yankees to make a Midsummer Classic. By Matt Ferenchick July 9. Not even darkness curtailing the final three innings prevented the New York Highlanders from going...
Can Matt Blake transform Albert Abreu into Clay Holmes 2.0?

As much as the Yankees lineup has mashed, as dominant as the rotation has looked for stretches, what surprised me the most through the first half was the performance of the bullpen. Specifically, the way that the team seamlessly replaced the innings that would have gone to their three best relievers from a season prior — Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Chad Green.
Two Giants Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for the Class of 2023 in Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories. A 12 person Seniors Committee names 25 semifinalists from the field. There is also a 12 person Coach/Contributor Committee that selected 29 semifinalists. The next step will be for each committee to vote to advance 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors to the finalists stage.
Yankees 12, Red Sox 5: Bombers drop a dozen in Boston

A midsummer rivalry matchup between two of the hottest teams in the American League promised excitement throughout, and the first two games of the series have certainly provided the fireworks. Last night, it was the long ball and the high-leverage relievers who got it done; tonight, it was small ball and the less-heralded bullpen arms that powered the Yankees to a 12-5 victory.
2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Yankees lead baseball with six players, 30 first-timers selected

Major League Baseball announced its full All-Star Game rosters on Sunday, with reserves and pitchers joining the starters who won the fan voting that was revealed Friday. The Yankees, who have the best record in baseball, lead all teams with six players selected. Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, 21, is the youngest of the 30 first-time All-Stars.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/10/22

New York Times | Tyler Kepner: Clay Holmes has been dominant for the Yankees so far this season and will in all likelihood be named to his first ever All-Star team later today. He’s done that all on the back of pretty much just one pitch: his sinker. Since coming over to the Yankees in a trade last season, Holmes has figured out how to harness the pitch and has become one of the best relievers in the game.
