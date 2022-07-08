ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Hiked The Hudson Highlands At Midnight And Finished Its Highest Peak At Sunrise

By Spencer Jones
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you suggested a midnight hike to me even a year ago, I’d look at you sideways and tell you where to go. At the end of June, I joined New York Backpackers for an unorthodox journey through the Hudson Highlands in New York. I was the last to reach the...

Muddy Paws
1d ago

Congratulations sweetie, but did you lose your cloths somewhere along the way?

Q 105.7

Was This the Dirty Dancing Resort? Take In Abandoned Catskills Palace!

New York Yankees great Yogi Berra once said "The future ain't what it used to be" and man was he right. There is a place here in New York State that, at one time, attracted Hollywood Stars, legendary athletes such as Berra, comedy kingpins and regular folks like you and me. Well over 100,000 people each year would visit this gem that was an inspiration for the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. Today this "Queen of the Catskills" is gone but not forgotten.
LIBERTY, NY
WEKU

A sunrise trek to a mountain fire tower

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — In New York's Adirondack Mountains, some of the best views — especially at sunrise — are from historic fire towers, built a century ago after wildfires ravaged the countryside. These days the structures aren't used for fire-spotting. There are better, more modern ways to...
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
Andrei Tapalaga

Hermit Who Lived for 30 Years on a Secluded Island Went Back

Mafasumi Nagasaki on his island in 2014Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway. Masafumi Nagasaki or better known by some as the “naked hermit” has become somewhat famous for becoming the longest-lasting voluntary castaway alive. Nagasaki moved voluntarily to the island of Sotobanari, on the Yaeyama Islands, an archipelago in the southwest of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan in 1989.
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
TravelNoire

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

