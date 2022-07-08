ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigourney, IA

State Ranked Savages in Semis Against Arrows Friday

By Zach Ulin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next stop on the playoff road for the Sigourney softball team sees the Savages back at Schafer Field Friday against the Wapello Arrows in the semifinal round of the Class 1A regional tournament. Sigourney comes into the contest with a 22-5 overall record, after an 11-1 win in...

Hawkettes rout C.R. Kennedy behind timely hitting, Rusher’s strong effort

The Ankeny softball team didn’t need a lot of help from its opponent on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Hawkettes got some anyway. Ankeny pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six errors by visiting Cedar Rapids Kennedy to defeat the Cougars, 13-2, in five innings in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
ANKENY, IA
Wapello Wins Quarterfinal Clash With Lone Tree

The Lone Tree Lion softball team saw their 2022 season draw to a close Wednesday at the hands of the Wapello Arrows 4-2. Wapello led wire-to-wire, building a 4-0 lead with a run in the first, a pair in the third and one for insurance in the fifth. The Lone Tree comeback fell short with the Lady Lions posting single runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings. With the loss, Lone Tree ends their season at 12-14 and will say goodbye to six seniors; Alyssa Knock, Ellen Carow, Avery Grover, Arlie Lorack, Kinley Hayes and Chloe Mills. Wapello advances to tonight’s regional semifinal at No. 11 Sigourney.
LONE TREE, IA
Upset Minded Demons Face No. 2 Knights in First Round

The new season starts tonight for the Washington baseball team when they seek an upset against No. 2 Davenport Assumption in a class 3A first round substate game being played at North Scott High School. The Demons finished the regular season 6-20 and fell to Pella 9-4 in a shortened...
WASHINGTON, IA
Pilcher delivers walk-off winner after 14-inning marathon against Newton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior Keely Pilcher delivered the game-winning RBI on Friday night, knocking a come-backer to the pitcher's circle, with scored Duanna Coyle from third base. The run ended a 14-inning marathon game between the Saints and Newton. Xavier advances to the Regional semifinals where they will...
NEWTON, IA
Huskies and Sabers Collide in Regional Semis

Two wins separate the Highland softball team from a state bid and tonight they will have to go through a top 10 team to move closer when they travel to face No. 7 Twin Cedars in a class 1A regional semifinal. Highland comes in with a 21-8 record and advanced...
CEDAR, IA
Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mid-Prairie FFA Makes Mark With Work in West Chester

The Mid-Prairie High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America program (FFA) recently took time off from summer vacation for a community service project in southeast Iowa. The group, under the supervision of advisor Elsa Schmidt, worked with the city of West Chester to clean up the city park and downtown pavilion. Their service included mulching the play equipment area, cleaning out the shelter house, and weeding around the downtown gazebo. Those who participated included Milo Sieren, Brylee Gearhart, Ava Gingerich and Charlotte Sieren.
WEST CHESTER, IA
A few showers and storms possible tonight into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the area during the day on Monday, bringing the threat for some scattered showers or storms. That chance begins overnight, though slight, and continues until the front clears the area by late afternoon on Monday. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with an incidence of gusty winds possible. That chance is quite slim, though. Expect a muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cows in the Road Caused a Pair of Wrecks

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a pair of cars that had hit cows on Highway 1 at 9:30 pm on Thursday. Washington Rescue, Brighton Fire, and Brighton QRS responded to the scene. One person was transported to the Washington County Hospital for further evaluation. A...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA

