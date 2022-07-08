Ms. Marvel: “Time and Again” Recap

So far it sounds like more rumor than reality, but if Jeffrey Dean Morgan was to come to The Boys season 4 it’s not tough to think that this could happen, especially since Jensen Ackles has already been added to the show. But what part would Morgan play? His role as Negan in The Walking Dead and his time in Supernatural, not to mention several movies, have made it clear that he can play a tough guy, but that he’s also far more than the savage individual that can brain someone with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. For all that he’s evolved though, one has to think that he’s also shown a lot of character over the years and has been able to turn on the charm in a very big way, so fitting into the cast of The Boys shouldn’t be a big deal. Plus, the alpha male behavior that has been so prevalent on the show is right up Morgan’s alley, so thinking that he could be given a solid part in the fourth season isn’t tough at all.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO