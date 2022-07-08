Ms. Marvel: “Time and Again” Recap

What’s really depressing about some documentaries is that they could have been showcasing something great, something beneficial, and a moment in history when humanity was given a true gift. Thankfully, documentaries such as those do exist, but it’s tough to find them at times since moments such as the Theranos scandal exist in droves. For that people speak of wanting to see miracles and the most positive moments that can possibly occur in human history, they will flock to misery and scandal any chance that’s given. Elizabeth Holmes had an idea that could have been highly beneficial for humanity, but the downfall was that it wasn’t sustainable, the technology wasn’t there yet, and she applied the ‘fake it until you make it’ technique in a manner that was convincing for a while, but folded up rather quickly when she needed to show results and couldn’t fake it reliably any longer. That’s kind of what happens when one has a solid plan but no means with which to make it work. She did what she could to protect her business, and it grew in a manner that was hard to deny. But what goes up has to come down eventually.
