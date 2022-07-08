15-year-old boy charged with shooting and killing 14-year-old boy

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 15-year-old was charged with reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Arlington Heights.

In January 2022, police responded to a home on Olden Avenue for the report of a teen shot. When they arrived, they discovered a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.

After a six month investigation, police identified the shooter as a 15-year-old boy.

According to a press release, the 15-year-old showed up at the 14-year-old's home with a gun that was stolen from a home in Colerain Township.

Investigators said the 15-year-old was "recklessly playing with the firearm at the time of the shooting."

The identities of those involved will likely not be released by police because they are juveniles.