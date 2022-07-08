ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Child found wandering alone reunited with family in West Palm Beach

By Victoria Lewis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
Police said a child was found wandering alone in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

According to police, the 4-year-old boy was found near South Dixie Highway and Forest Hill Boulevard at about 7 a.m.

Officials said in a post at 9:30 a.m. that he was reunited with his family.

