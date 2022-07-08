ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Obituary of Merryln Walters, 94

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
– Merryln Wickenden Walters, age 94, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 in Paso Robles after a lengthy illness. She was born in San Francisco on June 11, 1927 to parents Eric C. and Rachel W. Wickenden. Merryln lived most of her life in San Luis Obispo County. She was preceded in death in 2004 by her late husband Ansel E. “Bud” Walters. She is survived by her three son’s Eric H. McDonald (spouse Linda) of San Luis Obispo CA, and twin brothers Patrick B. and Michael L. McDonald of Palm Springs CA. Grandchildren Brian S. McDonald (spouse Holly), Heather S. Goodwin (spouse Michael), and great grandchildren, Makayla and Dylan McDonald, and Reece and Bryce Goodwin.

At her request there were no services, and her ashes were scattered at sea.

-Published to Legacy.com July 8.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

