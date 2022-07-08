ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Obituary of Zoe Duty, 90

By News Staff
 5 days ago
Funeral service to be held next Monday in Atascadero

– Zoe Duty, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Zoe was born Jan. 20, 1932.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 4500 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Atascadero, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Duty family.

-From Dignity Memorial

Embroider a ‘summer sampler’ with the Paso Robles Library

To participate in this class, sign up before Aug. 10. – Beginning and intermediate crafters will enjoy creating August’s Summer-themed embroidery project from DMC Embroidery. In keeping with our Summer Reading Program theme Read Beyond the Beaten Path, this project depicts a sampling of summer fruits, flowers, and friendly insects. Practice coloring with thread using several stitch techniques to create your own version of this summer garden.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

California Mid-State Fair Specialty Days Announced

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is excited to share the return of our specialty days where guests can enjoy perks during their visit. Join us on Opening Day, Wednesday, July 20, to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Main Gate Entrance beginning at 3:30 p.m. and preview the new and exciting things taking place at this year’s Fair before gates officially open at 4 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
