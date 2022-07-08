Obituary of Zoe Duty, 90

Funeral service to be held next Monday in Atascadero

– Zoe Duty, age 90, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Zoe was born Jan. 20, 1932.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 4500 El Camino Real, in Atascadero. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Atascadero District Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Rd, Atascadero, California.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Duty family.

-From Dignity Memorial

