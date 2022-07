Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will soon be changing its Meta Quest login structure so that people will no longer have to have a Facebook account to use the devices. The change was first announced late last year, and in a new post shared this week by the Meta Quest team, it was confirmed that this change will take place in August with a new sign-in system put in place for those who don't want to make a Facebook account or don't want to use their own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO