Alistair Overeem Destined to Make Kickboxing Return for Trilogy Bout in October

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Alistair Overeem isn’t done competing.

“I wasn’t built for a nine-to-five job,” says a smiling Overeem, whose athletic build remains as timeless as his look. “And I’m not done yet.”

Now 42, the future UFC Hall of Famer is stepping outside the Octagon and returning to kickboxing for the first time in over a decade. Overeem is set to headline Glory: Collision 4 in the Netherlands this October, facing off against Badr Hari in a trilogy bout.

The first meeting between the two fighting icons took place in 2008, which saw a left hook from Overeem knock out Hari. The rematch was the following year, a TKO victory for Hari. Nearly a decade and a half later, the two heavyweights will seek closure this fall.

“I’m from the Netherlands, so this is like a home match for me,” Overeem says. “It’s destiny for me to return to kickboxing and Glory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BfKQ_0gYrCVKH00
Overeem will apply the lessons he has learned in MMA to kickboxing when he returns in October. USA TODAY/Imagn Content Services, LLC

Overeem last fought for UFC in February of 2021, a TKO loss to Alexander Volkov. He was released the following month, yet he plans to end his career on his terms.

“I wasn’t ready to leave fighting when I finished with UFC,” Overeem says. “I learned so much from my time in MMA, and I will incorporate that into my kickboxing. I’m really motivated to be back.”

Overeem (47-19, 1 NC), who is only three wins shy of his 50th victory, still has plenty of career goals before retiring from active competition.

“I look it at a little different,” Overeem says. “I’ve had a total of 93 fights in my career. There was some thought about getting to 100. But it’s only a number, right? We’ll see how this goes.”

Initially scheduled to return to Glory last October until an injury forced him out of action, Overeem is healthy and keeping active with his training. He is even on the verge of starting a new career in pro wrestling, an industry he was once largely critical of in the past.

Overeem was scheduled to headline the inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series show this Saturday in England, where he was to become the new promotion’s first-ever champion, Sports Illustrated learned. But that show was canceled, which is the third time WES has promised a show and then failed to deliver. Despite encountering that frustration, Overeem remains open to a future in pro wrestling.

“I’ve been critical of pro wrestling in the past, but I was also a huge fan a long time when I was young,” Overeem says. “It’s something I’ve considered over the last year and a half. I’m not convinced this is my next step. I really enjoy my teaching, but pro wrestling is something I am considering. And I know the other kickboxers will hate it that I’m wrestling. So I like that.”

While pro wrestling could re-emerge as a future possibility, there is no question about his immediate future in Glory.

“It’s a big match for Glory and a big fight for me,” Overeem says. “That is exactly what I signed up for. I can’t wait.”

Fairly quietly, Bellator has acquired a number of high-level lightweight fighters.

That shouldn’t be the case much longer, as this group—beginning later this month at Bellator 283—will start to make considerable noise.

The signings include Archie Colgan, Tofiq Musayev, Max Rohskopf, and Mansour Barnaoui. Colgan and Musayev both compete at 283, with Colgan (4-0) on the prelims. He was supposed to fight Justin Montalvo, but his new opponent will be announced soon.

Musayev (18-4) finds himself with a golden opportunity at 283, getting a crack at top-ranked lightweight Sidney Outlaw. This was initially scheduled to be Patricky Pitbull defending his lightweight title against Outlaw, as well as Musayev against Adam Piccolotti—but Pitbull and Piccolotti both pulled out. That creates an opportunity for the unranked Musayev to challenge Outlaw—and, potentially, completely alter Bellator’s lightweight rankings.

Rohskopf and Barnaoui are also important additions for Bellator. A decorated amateur wrestler at North Carolina State, Rohskopf (7-1) has the ability to be a submission specialist in Bellator. And Barnaoui (19-4), a former Road FC champ, has an outrageously high 95 percent finish rate.

MMA Junkie’s report on the PFL 6 payouts is fascinating.

Despite losing by submission, Anthony Pettis received the highest payday at $750,000. His loss to Stevie Ray doesn’t hurt him, as Pettis already qualified for this season’s playoffs. Kayla Harrison was second on the list with $500,000, followed by Rory MacDonald at $250,000. Those who also earned six-figure paychecks included Jeremy Stephens, Magomed Magomedkerimov, Brendan Loughnane, Lance Palmer, and Omari Akhmedov.

The positive to this is that the fighters are making great money. PFL was likely thrilled those numbers were released, and it undoubtedly grabbed people’s attention. A downside is overspending, though that is a necessity for every promotion not named UFC to attract high-quality fighters.

Watching the return on investment will be interesting as the promotion continues to grow.

Rafael Fiziev headlines Saturday’s UFC on ESPN card, seeking the most significant win of his career against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

A 29-year-old fighter from Kazakhstan, Fiziev (11-1) has won his last five. Currently ranked tenth in the division, a victory against seventh-ranked dos Anjos will elevate him closer to the top five.

“This is a dream fight,” Fiziev says. “It is a big challenge for me, but a win also makes me much closer to the title.”

Fiziev enjoyed himself earlier this week on social media, replying to Conor McGregor on Twitter after McGregor shared some over-the-top advice on axe kicks.

“This is not the first time Conor talked about my fighting,” Fiziev says. “So, since I have his attention, I am inviting him to my gym, Tiger Muay Thai. If he comes, he can show me what he would do in all situations with defending kicks.”

A bout against McGregor is within the realm of possibilities if Fiziev defeats dos Anjos. This is a fight that will help determine the latter half of the top-10 lightweight rankings, as well as provide an answer to who is the UFC’s best Rafael.

“I’m ready for five rounds,” said Fiziev. “I’m going to show why I am the best Rafael in UFC.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com

Tyron Woodley Targeting “Another Belt” After Fan Interaction

While he’s been dipping his toes in many waters lately, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has recently revived a familiar aspiration: title gold. Woodley held the 170-pound belt on MMA’s biggest stage between 2016 and 2019, defending it against the challenges of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till before being dethroned by current champ Kamaru Usman.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz claims the UFC has offered him more money for his next fight but says he’s not interested: “I just want to depart and recover from this whole shit”

Nate Diaz has made it clear he wants out of the UFC. It has been well-documented that Diaz has one fight left on his contract and he has been vocal about wanting to fight it out and go to free agency. However, he has not got a fight booked as the UFC is trying to re-sign him but for Diaz he just wants out of his contract.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya shares update on Alex Pereira fight: ‘We’ve got a date’

Israel Adesanya is wasting no time setting up his next middleweight title defense against Alex Pereira. Both Adesanya and Pereira just competed at UFC 276 on July 2nd. But considering both of them came out of their respective wins relatively unharmed, we could see the two former kickboxers battling it out in the Octagon sooner than one might think.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul says Hasim Rahman Jr. fight in jeopardy after last-minute renegotiation attempts: ‘It pisses me off’

Jake Paul may have encountered another hurdle on the road to August 6. After an initial bout with Tommy Fury fell through due to alleged travel issues on Fury’s part, Paul pivoted last week to a short-notice matchup against Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. Paul and Rahman Jr. are expected to promote the new bout in a press conference on Tuesday in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Insider

Hasim Rahman Jr To Jake Paul: “I’m Going To F–K You Up”

Former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman clearly is not a man to pull his punches, either literally or physically. “My son has really underperformed, and underprepared for pretty much all of his fights,” he said on Tuesday, “but he will be ready for this one.” These words, uttered at a press conference to promote his son’s – Hasim Rahman Jr’s – August 6th fight with social media star turned rising boxer Jake Paul, was surprising to say the least.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Broner: I'm Taking The Fight To Figueroa, I'll Be Trying To Stop Him

Four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner will make his return against all-action former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa in a 12-round super lightweight showdown headlining action live on Showtime on Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
bjpenndotcom

Dana White surprises Kyle from The Nelk Boys with 250k in a plastic bag for his birthday (Video)

UFC president Dana White has surprised Kyle Forgeard from The Nelk Boys with $250,000 for his birthday. It’s no secret that The Nelk Boys are pretty close to members of the UFC family, whether it be fighters or the bosses themselves. Dana White, meanwhile, has never been shy about expanding his reach beyond mixed martial arts in the name of drawing in more fans – or just making some new pals.
UFC
Community Policy