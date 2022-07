Yesterday I opened up my email and saw a note from my Rotary club that began, “It is with great shock and disbelief that I need to pass along this sad news – Frank Caperton passed away this morning.” I am not sure that there is a word to express how I felt. I have known Frank since his days owning DataWorks, when he used to come into the Daily News Journal to place ads for the business. Then he joined Rotary and I got to know him better. As others on Facebook have noted, he was always cheerful and giving and a great friend. His loss is something that many, many people just can’t quite wrap their head around. I know I can’t.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO