ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

How Curry Brand Is Using Under Armour’s Tech for Retro Sneakers

By Peter Verry
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Hxq5_0gYrC6ab00

Click here to read the full article.

En route to securing his fourth NBA title, Golden State Warriors sharpshooting guard Stephen Curry laced up sneakers that had his fans and sneakerheads alike buzzing. Rather than wear his current Curry Flow 9 style, he hit the hardwood in a refreshed iteration of the Curry 4 that debuted in 2017.

The new look—dubbed the Curry 4 FloTro—not only gives consumers another chance to own a sneaker that they loved, but it also offers the wearer a new on-foot experience, according to Footwear News . The Curry 4 FloTro will feature Under Armour ’s year-old Flow technology, which is described as a responsive and grippy singular-foam compound that eliminates the rubber outsole.

The Curry 4 FloTro arrives today, and looking ahead, Curry Brand will release pink and black colorways of the shoe on July 22, with lilac and gray iterations hitting stores on Aug. 5.

But the Curry 4 FloTro is not the only updated retro shoe that the athletic giant has plans to release.

Below, key players in bringing the Curry 4 FloTro to life reveal Under Armour and Curry Brand’s plans for the red-hot retro sneaker market, which includes more Curry 4 FloTro releases, as well as updates of other past favorites, collaborations and more.

What was the response like when Stephen Curry debuted the Curry 4 FloTro during the 2022 NBA Finals?

Steve Segears (Senior merchant, global merchandising for Curry and basketball at Under Armour): “The biggest thing that we saw was when it was revealed, everyone would just want to know, ‘When can I get my hands on it?’ It’s such an iconic silhouette from us, and then with the upgrades that were made to it, it was like the best of both worlds collided. Right now, we’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand for the product. Now we know that there’s definitely a need for the product, there’s a definite want for the product, and the best thing about this is that it’s actually making our athlete better. When you check the boxes and you combine style with function, you know, you win. The thing that helped it the most was that Steph did what he had to do. We did our job on our side and Steph ultimately added that extra fire to it by going out and going undefeated in the ‘Lucky Lilac’ pair.”

How strong is the market for older performance basketball styles updated with modern technology?

Ryan Drew (GM of Curry Brand at Under Armour): “The market has been established with the Protro line of product out there with Nike, specifically Kobe [signature franchise]. The language of something ‘Tro’ is out there among sneaker circles, and we have our own plan for retro product. Going forward, it’ll be a silo business for us. We also know that there are opportunities to go back and play with some of the product from our past where Stephen has had these great moments. One of the things we say is we’d like to fix some of the sins of the past. We’re not a sneaker brand that’s got 40 or 50 years in building footwear, and if you go back to some of Stephen’s early products, we learned a lot through the process. Being able to go back and take the good, leave the bad, update some things and add Flow technology gives us an opportunity to spin the shoes in a different way. This year, Steph has worn some retro models, but what FloTro gives us is a platform to reintroduce shoes and bring them up to the specifications of today’s athletes with higher performance materials, using some builds that are different from bills of seven or eight years ago, and then using Flow, which is really kind of a game changer for cushioning and traction.”

Why was the Curry 4 the ideal silhouette to launch the FloTro business?

RD: “It was a happy accident. When Stephen was working with our innovation team developing Flow, the shoe they put him in to test the bottom was the Curry 4 Mid. The shoe kind of just existed. That shoe is unique because it uses the same tooling as the Curry 8. Moving forward with Flow, the bottoms will mimic the original design of the shoes. With the Curry 1, Curry 2, Curry 5, there will be similarities between the tooling. For the FloTro 4, the tooling we used underfoot was from the Curry 8 because that’s the configuration Stephen used when we were building and testing Flow—and he loved it. From there, we developed the Curry 8 upper, and then we launched the Curry 9 and we’ll launch the Curry 10 this fall.”

How does the addition of Flow change the wearer experience from the original shoe?

Ed Wallace (Senior footwear designer for Curry and basketball at Under Armour): “Flow is crazy grippy, so there is definitely an adjustment period to get used to it. But some of the benefits is it’s much lighter than the original, it’s much more comfortable underfoot from a cushion standpoint, and the traction is just crazy. When it comes to stopping on a dime, shifting, it’s so much better.”

Why was now the right time to bring the Curry 4 FloTro to retail?

RD: “In this business, I would say that sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. It’s not a mystery that this year, supply chain has probably been the biggest story in the sneaker market. For a lot of all players, if you went and saw a game back in November or December, the product that you saw on the floor was a lot of last year’s stuff. It was very obvious that shoes just weren’t getting into the country, and that really has extended from the fall into the spring. What’s normally a busy launch November for us turned into a really busy launched February. You had the shifting back of a lot of the product. Our original launch plans for the FloTro 4—and there are four colors that we ended up producing—was earlier in the spring. The reason why he had them earlier in the playoffs was we actually had his pair, we had all of his pairs ready to go. They were ready to go for him, it was just not ready to go for retail. It just so happened that the shoes landed and were ready to launch in Asia, they launched the Sunday after the win, and in North America with the delay in shipping and everything else, it took us a couple extra weeks. Had we not had the supply chain issues, you would have seen these shoes in May around the start of the playoffs.”

How will this approach to retro footwear play out beyond the Curry 4 FloTro?

John Humphrey (Creative director, footwear at Under Armour): “Ed did a great job with the Curry 4 in terms of setting the stage for what this FloTro program means and what it looks like, and we do have more things in the pipeline. This fall, we’ll continue to build on some of the momentum with this and bring back another Curry style, the Curry 1 FloTro. If you look back historically, the Curry 1 is considered by many to be one of his more iconic shoes, the launching style for him with UA.”

SS: “On the Curry FloTro 4, the only collaboration we can tease right now is the Diet Starts Monday collaboration. We have a couple of other accounts that we’re working with on some other collaborations that you’ll probably see some sneak footage on a little bit later as we get further along in the conversations.”

Although several Curry signature shoes have hit the market, the franchise is still relatively new. How, if at all, will this impact Curry Brand’s approach to the retro sneaker market?

RD: “With caution and intentionality. We recognize that when you’re only 10 models in, a lot of people just wore the shoe. Retroing, you have to be careful with that. Why FloTro is exciting is a lot of these shoes are still top of mind. Stephen had a lot of great experiences in these shoes not that long ago, so a lot of people remember them. Under Armour and Curry Brand, we’re not the market leader in basketball footwear volume, so there are a lot of people that didn’t have a chance to buy the shoe when it was available. Being able to offer this now with this new technology, it gives people a chance to experience a product that maybe they missed or they were too young or they didn’t like. There’s a lot of things that are kind of coming together that make this the right time. We’re just getting into this, so we’re doing it the right way, making sure that we’re working with the right partners when it comes to partnerships and collaborations, being very intentional about the shoes that we put out there.”

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Fanatics Billionaire Michael Rubin Selling 76ers, Devils Stakes

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Michael Rubin is selling his nearly 10% stake of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The Fanatics CEO, who increased his stake in the company in 2020, is currently the third-largest shareholder behind Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. HBSE will likely be valued around $3 billion in the transaction, according to someone familiar with the talks, which is in line with the valuation in a separate HBSE stake sale involving Arctos Sports Partners earlier...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Learfield Taps Longtime Univision Exec as New CFO

Click here to read the full article. Multimedia rights giant Learfield has hired longtime media executive Peter Lori as its new chief financial officer. Lori, who most recently spent 17 years at Univision and served as the Spanish-language television network’s CFO from 2018-2021, will start his new role immediately. “Pete is a recognized leader in his profession, and we’re thrilled to have him join Learfield,” Cole Gahagan, Learfield president and CEO, said. “As we continue to remain intently focused on innovating for our school and brand partners, he brings a wealth of knowledge from inside a respected media company.” Lori will report to Gahagan as...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Under Armour College Cuts, Curry Seen as Bright Spots in Long Turnaround

Click here to read the full article. At the moment, it’s easy to make a bear case for Under Armour. The performance apparel maker’s CEO, Patrik Frisk, stepped down from the company effective the start of this month with no permanent replacement lined up. Its stock got kicked out of the S&P 500 index this week, and it sits about a buck away from its all-time low. Nearly 12% of its stock is held by short-sellers betting Under Armour will fall further. But to institutional investors, there is hope that the business made famous for its moisture-wicking sportswear may be turning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Footwear News

LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.01 Lo Is Dropping In Team Colors

Click here to read the full article. Puma has new colorways of its acclaimed MB.01 sneaker coming soon that are launching ahead of this year’s back-to-school season. The German sportswear giant confirmed this week that three new iterations of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. According to Puma, the styles wear a simple white-based color scheme that’s paired with either gray, red, and blue hits to match the wearer’s school colors. The low-top upper is constructed of a  breathable monomesh that’s designed to provide a supportive yet ultra-lightweight feel. Cushioning the underfoot is...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: Reebok Drops an Allen Iverson NBA Finals Shoe From 2001 + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. June 24, 2022: Reebok has just released a fan-favorite colorway of the Answer 4. Available now via Reebok.com for $160 is a black and white iteration of the shoe, which NBA icon wore in 2001 during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The sneaker features rubber outsoles with DMX branding, original underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, sublimated “I3” tongue print, the signature zipper shroud and other features from the OG...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Retro Sneakers#Tech#Nba#Footwear News#The Curry 4 Flotro#Curry Brand
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Chicago

As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals: sell high, and buy low. If you can consistently accomplish those two goals, you should eventually build a contender. Realistically, that’s the long-term goal, but it’ll require smart asset management to achieve. At this point, it’s going...
CHICAGO, IL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
hypebeast.com

Nike Basketball Shares First Look at the Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially stepped foot into the next phase of his journey with. Basketball and his new Nike Zoom Freak 4 has been officially unveiled. His newest signature shoe announcement lines up with the premier of Rise — a Disney+ film that depicts the one-time champion’s entire life story from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever witnessed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

It’s Official: These Are The 5 Sneakers “In” For Summer

Just put down the sandals for a second—I know it's tempting to wear them 24/7 in this heat—but the wave of interesting sneakers buzzing around right now is worth the screentime. Sneaker trends can come and go spontaneously, which means even halfway through the year, the styles and names trending in January are subject to change (and they have indeed). Whereas classic white sneakers reigned strongly last season, the current vibe is all about ultra-sporty silhouettes dripped in color and statement details. The recent adoration of Asics by fashion people, in general, is perhaps the biggest example of the shift. Just maybe the era of the white sneaker is done for? It seems that way—well at least for right now.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Iteration of the Dunk High Made From Recycled Materials

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A sustainable iteration of the acclaimed Nike Dunk High is releasing soon. The sportswear giant announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette is launching in a new “Next Nature Sail” colorway before month’s end. Unlike traditional iterations of the Nike Dunk that are constructed of a leather upper, this shoe version features a white quilted upper made entirely of recycled polyester and is offset by tan overlay panels and a black...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind The HYPE: How YEEZY, Crocs and Balenciaga Innovated the Future of Footwear

Brands in today’s sneaker market are constantly in an all-out footrace to create the most innovative designs. While classic Jordan retros, New Balance dad shoes and signature basketball models are still popular, there’s no denying that clogs and mules continue to reign supreme. And if there’s one technology out there that is constantly being looked at as the reliable go-to for these types of silhouettes, it’s none other than Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate aka EVA foam. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE explores the genesis of the ultra-plushy material and how it has transcended the fashion industry as we know it today.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Twist 2.0"

Jordan Brand has a tendency to bring back the general feel of past colorways to modernized makeups by executing minor design elements. And that’s certainly the case for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist 2.0” which is arriving in the coming months as a follow-up to the first Air Jordan 1 High OG “Twist” iteration that was released back in 2019.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Receives a "Black/White/Varsity Red"

Associated with ’90s basketball and retired Chicago Bulls Small Forward Scottie Pippen,. has now put together a “Black/White/Varsity Red” colorway of the Air Flight Lite Mid. Joining the other retro-themed releases, the upcoming take continues the 30th anniversary of the sneaker. The Nike Air Flight Lite Mid...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy