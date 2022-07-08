Have some reel fun this summer by going fishing on Staten Island! There are many locations on Staten Island, as well as few spots in nearby New Jersey, where families can enjoy fishing adventures. From freshwater opportunities at local parks such as Clove Lakes, to catching saltwater species at Lemon Creek and by the boardwalk, there are plenty of fishing locations dotted throughout Staten Island. As an added bonus, many of these locations have other amenities to enjoy, including playgrounds , hiking trails and more to round out your family day in the great outdoors!

Rules and Regulations for Fishing on Staten Island

As you plan your day out fishing, it’s important to follow the rules, posted guidelines and city, state and federal regulations so you’re in the know before you go. This is true whether you fish in NY or NJ. It’s also important to note that in New York City, freshwater fishing is catch and release only. Saltwater fishing is subject to NYS DEC angling regulations. Check out the city’s fishing rules and visit the NYS DEC fishing page , where you’ll find tons of important information about fishing in Staten Island. The city also requests that those who fish remove all fishing line fragments, hooks and lures from parklands and waters, as discarded fishing line can hurt wildlife and people.

You can also find great tips on how to make the most of your fishing experience by joining the Staten Island NY Fishing group on Facebook. You’ll see some cool photos of impressive catches, too.

And now…on to some fantastic fishing fun!

Where to Go Fishing on Staten Island

Forest Avenue, Victory Boulevard bet. Clove Road and Brookside Avenue, Royal Oak Road

This popular park is made up of three ponds that are home to many fish species including bluegill sunfish, carp, brown bullhead and largemouth bass. Fishing is easy here, as there are helpful vegetation breaks around the lakes’ perimeters. After fishing–if the kids still have energy–stop by the park’s playground or sports fields for some extra fun at the park.

Hylan Boulevard from Sharrott Avenue to Seguine Avenue

Looking for flounder and striped bass? If so, head to this South Shore park and catch these fish and others including bluefish, sea robin and dogfish. While you’re there, you might see some cool bird species, too, as the surrounding parkland serves as a resting point for numerous migratory birds. Species you can see here include sans, mallard ducks and black ducks. FUN BONUS: The hand-sculpted ceramic fish located at the foot of the fishing pier provide great photo opportunities!

Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, Father Capodanno Boulevard

Head to this very popular and spacious beachfront area to enjoy some fantastic fishing. In addition to fishing, you can enjoy other beach-side activities here, such as sports fields, playgrounds and more. You can even rent a bike from Wheel Fun Rentals located in several locations by the beach and enjoy some family biking time together.

Richmond Avenue, Victory Boulevard, Ashworth Avenue and Forest Hill Road

Willowbrook Park offers lots of opportunities for family fun—including fishing! The park’s freshwater lake has bluegill and pumpkinseed sunfish, largemouth bass, carp and brown bullhead. Don’t forget to take a spin on the park’s Carousel for All Children before you leave!

Cornelia Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

You can easily plan a full day of fun at this South Shore park. Pack a picnic with your family’s favorite eats, and enjoy your meal at one of the many tables located by the water. Then, start fishing! You can fish either from the interior of the park’s nature preserve or along the beach on the south shore.

3270 Hylan Blvd.

There are plenty of places to fish at this 523-acre national park located in Staten Island’s South Shore. There are plenty of other recreation amenities, too, including a beach center, a life-guarded beach, a multi-use path, hiking trails and a marina—everything you need for a fun outdoor day on Staten Island.

Where to Go Fishing in New Jersey

Ramapo Valley Rd. Route 202, Mahwah

This natural area is a huge park in Bergen County. Visitors can hike the hills and valleys, enjoy the Ramapo River and several ponds, and admire the vibrant ecosystem. Fishing is permitted. Catch-and-release only. A valid fishing license is required for anyone 14 or older. Visit the website for more information about permits and rules.

Hackettstown

The park is home to the Musconetcong River, a great spot for freshwater fishing. Families can enjoy picnic tables and grills with scenic views along the river, and go hiking or mountain biking. Visit the website for more information about rules and regulations.

Waterloo Rd., Stanhope

In addition to fishing, this state park is packed with things to do all year long. Families can enjoy a variety of winter activities, including sledding, and boating, canoeing and kayaking once the weather warms up. Visit the website for more information about rules and regulations.

