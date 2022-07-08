ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Woman Not Offering Restaurant Discount to Friend Praised Online

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The friend took her fury at the situation online, but was met with a different reaction than she might have...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

Colleen Fahey Reich
2d ago

Did the entitled poster not even have a glimmer of a thought that the friend and her husband might be using that discount in the next 24 hour period? Or that the discount has more rules that need to be met?

Reply(4)
14
Jesse Grant
2d ago

unreal not yours and you can get fired if caught

Reply
12
Yessika
18h ago

Just don’t eat there then. If the friend asks why you don’t eat there, tell them the truth, that they’re pricy. Problem solved. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(1)
2
