ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PCSO’s killer ‘should never see the light of day again’, court told

By Henry Vaughan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsIJI_0gYrBmPx00
Julia James (Kent Police/PA) (PA Media)

The son of murdered PCSO Julia James has said her “sick, twisted” killer “should never see the light of day again”.

The 53-year-old was ambushed by Callum Wheeler, 22, in Ackholt Wood, near her home in Snowdown, Kent, as she walked her dog on the afternoon of April 27 last year.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said she was subjected to a “brutal and fatal attack” with a large metal bar as she fell to the ground while fleeing her attacker, adding: “This was a murder involving sexual conduct.”

Wheeler was seen roaming around the countryside with the weapon the day before he killed Mrs James, who was off duty, walking her dog, a Jack Russell called Toby.

He was carried into the Canterbury Crown Court dock on Friday, wearing handcuffs, by staff from Broadmoor high security psychiatric hospital, in Berkshire, where he has been held, to be sentenced after he was found guilty of murder in May.

Wheeler sat with his head bowed as his victim’s family, including her husband Paul James, daughter Bethan Coles and son Patrick Davis, read their emotional victim impact statements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzUyv_0gYrBmPx00
Callum Wheeler (Kent Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Davis said his mother’s life had been taken because of a “sick, twisted individual’s strange desires”.

He said: “He should never see the light of day again.

“Why should he?

“My mum only wanted to walk her dog but had her life ended by this disgusting creature.

“I will not refer to him as a human being.”

He and Mrs James’ daughter told how their mother’s murder has given them a “life sentence”.

“I have struggled to find the right words to describe how it has devastated my life and the lives of my family,” she said.

“My life has changed beyond measure.

“To lose my own parent, the woman I loved the most in the world is truly awful.

“To know how she was brutally attacked in broad daylight having run for her life is horrific.

“It haunts me every day of my life.”

Mrs James’ widower repeatedly broke down in tears as he told how “my life was finally complete when I married my soulmate”.

“My hopes and dreams were taken,” he said when his wife was murdered.

“I actually felt I died too.”

Wheeler will be sentenced by Mr Justice Wall later on Friday.

He was described by the prosecutor as a “highly sexualised” prolific user of internet pornography, who had searched for words including “raped” just two days before the attack.

She said Wheeler planned to target a lone woman and was “lying in wait in bushes” for “highly respected PCSO” Mrs James, who made a “desperate attempt to run away”.

Data from her Apple watch showed that her heart rate and walking pace spiked at the point it is believed she spotted Wheeler in the woodland, and changed her route home in a bid to escape.

She suffered “catastrophic injuries”, described by a pathologist as the worst he had ever seen, when Wheeler inflicted “multiple blows to her head” with a railway jack, a tool used to lift train tracks, Ms Morgan said.

She explained said DNA found on the breast area of Mrs James’ white top indicated touching that “must have been sexual in nature”.

Wheeler had no connection to his victim but prosecutors said he targeted her when she became vulnerable because she was not close to any other dog walkers.

When arrested, he told police “sometimes I do things that I cannot control” and while in custody said “you can’t go into the woods and expect to be safe”.

He also said that if he was released he would return to the woodland to rape and kill women, and that Mrs James had deserved to die.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Killer of PCSO Julia James jailed for life over ‘brutal and vicious’ attack

The man who murdered PCSO Julia James in a “brutal and vicious” sex attack as she walked her dog has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 37 years.Callum Wheeler, 22, waited for the mother-of-two, 53, in Ackholt Wood armed with a large metal bar before ambushing her near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on the afternoon of April 27 last year.Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said Mrs James was subjected to a “brutal and fatal attack” as she fell to the ground while fleeing her attacker, adding: “This was a murder involving sexual conduct.”He was seen roaming...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Humberstone: Man who fell from cliff admits killing wife

A man who was found with serious injuries at the bottom of a cliff following the death of his wife has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter. Kaushik Solanki, 55, admitted to the charge on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to a mental illness. His wife, Manisha Solanki, was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ava White: Boy, 15, who stabbed schoolgirl to death in Snapchat video row jailed for life

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed schoolgirl Ava White to death in a row over a Snapchat video has been jailed for life.The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will serve a minimum of 13 years behind bars after stabbing the 12-year-old in the neck following an argument in Liverpool city centre on 25 November 2021.He claimed it was an act of self-defence but a jury found him guilty of murder in May after deliberating for two hours and eight minutes following a trial that lasted just over two weeks.Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Of Day#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Smiling Teens Caught on Camera Killing Elderly Man With Traffic Cone, Cops Say

Sickening video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smile and record as they beat an elderly man to death with traffic cones. The man, identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, was taken to the hospital early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said. (Cops said Lambert was 72 years old, while the local outlet reported he was 73.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Police get school boys to wear 'terrorist' hoods as they take them to prom

Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson loyalist shouts 'wait and see' at protesters outside Downing StreetDozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and SpainPolice release Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto interview footage following guilty verdict
The Independent

Moment Florida police officer is arrested for drunk driving on his way to work after downing three tall beers

A Florida police officer has been suspended after he was pulled over for drunk driving while heading to work, as seen on alarming body camera video.Police in Eustis were called to South Avenue on Monday for reports of an erratic driver when a fellow police officer was found behind the wheel, Fox35 reported. Oscar Mayorga, 25, was taken into custody of the Eustis Police Department after a breathalyser test showed him at five times the Florida limit, WESH-TV reported. The Apoka Police Department officer told investigators he had been on his way to work when he was stopped.Footage of...
EUSTIS, FL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Crime gang jailed after flooding Bucks with cocaine

An organised crime gang who flooded Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire with cocaine has been jailed for a total of 66 years and four months. Police say they purchased the drugs from Lancashire before transporting them into the south. The organised operation ran from March 31, 2020 to May 26, 2021,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida woman accused of hiding mother’s body in freezer so she could keep receiving her disability checks

A Florida woman has been accused of hiding her dead mother’s body in a freezer so that she could keep claiming her disability checks.Michele Hoskins, 64, was arrested on Thursday and charged with failing to report the death of her mother and tampering with evidence – around six weeks after police made the grim discovery in a residence in Sebastian.Officers were first called to the home of Ms Hoskins and her 93-year-old mother Marie Hoskins back on 28 April when neighbours grew concerned that they hadn’t seen the elderly woman for some time.When officers tried to perform a welfare check,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
The Independent

Tory MP Jamie Wallis ‘fled car crash as he feared he would be raped, killed or kidnapped’

A Tory MP who fled the scene of a late-night road crash in high-heel shoes feared he would be “raped, killed or kidnapped”, a court heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, denies four traffic offences following an incident in Llanblethian, South Wales, last November.Mr Wallis – who became the first MP in the UK to come out as transgender in March this year – told the court he swerved his Mercedes to avoid hitting a cat and the car subsequently hit a lamppost and telegraph pole.He said he left the scene out of fear he would be...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Family friend says murder suspect Robert Crimo was suicidal as far back as 2016

A woman whose sons used to be friends with Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has revealed that he attempted suicide as far back as 2016 as she branded his family’s claims that they saw no warning signs ahead of the attack as “a joke”.The mother-of-two, who wishes to remain anonymous, told The Daily Beast that the 21-year-old went on a “downward spiral” around six years ago but his parents ignored his poor mental health.Mr Crimo is now facing life behind bars for the murders of seven innocent parade-goers during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Father of Highland Park Suspect Has No Regrets For Helping Son Get Gun

The father of the man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade is adamant that he’s not culpable for his son, despite helping him buy a legal firearm. Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III,, spoke to several media outlets about his son yesterday and addressed the fact that he sponsored his son's 2019 application for a firearm owner identification card. The younger Crimo was under 21 when he purchased the weapon that prosecutors say he confessed to using to open fire on the crowd in Highland Park, Illinois. He would not have been able to purchase it without his father sponsoring the gun permit. His father helped with the permit despite the family calling the police on his son, who allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his home, not long before.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy