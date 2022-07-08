ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands march in Bosnia in memory of Srebrenica massacre

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZNas_0gYrBlXE00

Thousands of people joined a peace march on Friday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II.

The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, which is made up primarily of Muslims, as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s.

“I came here with my two sons and 50 other people from my hometown to pay respect to the victims, to remember their plight,” said Ademir Mesic from the northwestern Bosnian town of Bosanska Krupa.

“At some moments, in some places we passed by, I felt my skin creep,” said Mirce Malic from the northeastern town of Tuzla. “It is hard to think about what the (massacre) victims have gone through, walking through here and not knowing what awaits them around the corner."

In July 1995, at least 8,000 Bosniak males were separated by Serb troops from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased through woods around Srebrenica and killed by those forces.

Bosnian Serb soldiers dumped the victims’ bodies in numerous mass graves scattered around the eastern town in an attempt to hide the evidence of the crime.

Newly identified victims are reburied each year on July 11 — the anniversary of the day the killing began in 1995 — in the vast and still expanding memorial cemetery outside Srebrenica.

So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at the cemetery. The remains of 50 more victims, recently found in mass graves and identified through DNA analysis, will be put to rest there on Monday. On Thursday, people lined Sarajevo’s main street as a huge truck bearing their coffins passed by on its way to Srebrenica.

The truck stopped in front of Bosnia’s presidency where the people paying respect tucked flowers into its canvas. Among them was Fatima Aljic, whose son, husband and brother were killed in the massacre. Aljic is still searching for their remains.

“Every year I come to bid farewell to the victims and it is difficult — it is very hard,” Aljic said before tearing up. “It would be hard even to witness what happened to us happening to someone else, let alone to experience it yourself."

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of the war in Bosnia, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic factions — Croats and Bosniaks.

The massacre has been declared a genocide by international and national courts, but Serb leaders in Bosnia and neighbouring Serbia continue to downplay or even deny it despite the irrefutable evidence of what happened.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srebrenica Massacre#Serbia#Protest#Bosniak#Muslims#Bosnian#Bosanska Krupa
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests
Phys.org

Austria and Hungary fight nature to stop lake vanishing

Kitesurfers and windsurfers dot picturesque Lake Neusiedl on the Austrian-Hungarian border –- but the water is so low some get stuck in the mud. The salt lake and its marshes—the largest of its kind in Europe and a UNESCO world heritage site—could soon run completely dry, and locals are worried.
EUROPE
The Independent

ECHR rules Greece guilty of pushing back boat carrying migrants

The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday ruled against Greece after a boat carrying asylum seekers sank, killing 11 people onboard.The fishing vessel was transporting 24 people in the Aegean Sea near the island of Farmakonisi when, according to the migrants onboard, it was capsized when the coastguard travelling tried to push the refugees back towards Turkish waters.However, the Greek authorities disputed this turn of events and said the boat was being towed to the island of Farmakonisi when it capsized due to panic aboard the vessel on 20 January, 2014.The 16 survivors - made up of 13...
IMMIGRATION
PBS NewsHour

Sri Lankan police impose curfew ahead of planned protest

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police imposed a curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas on Friday, a day before a planned protest demanding the resignations of the country’s president and prime minister because of the economic crisis that has caused severe shortages of essential goods and disrupted people’s livelihoods.
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Women in Military History

In “The Iliad,” Homer wrote that “war will be men’s business.” To this day, the belief that war is solely the domain of men is common in some circles, though both archaeological evidence and written records have demonstrated the involvement of women in roles of military leadership throughout history.  In 2020, anthropologists shared findings of […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Greece breached refugees’ rights in drowning that left 11 dead, court rules

The Greek authorities acted unlawfully in failing to protect refugees who perished in a mass drowning in the Aegean Sea that left 11 people dead, a court has concluded in a landmark ruling.The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) also found that Greek officials unlawfully subjected 12 of the survivors to degrading treatment by strip-searching them when they reached land, and failed to carry out an effective investigation into the circumstances in which the boat had sunk.On 20 January 2014, 11 Afghans, including eight children, lost their lives when the small fishing boat they were in sank near Farmakonisi, a...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy