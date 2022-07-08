ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MPs to study crowd safety issues after debacle of Champions League final in Paris

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZACSo_0gYrBjlm00
(AFP via Getty Images)

MPs are to study safety issues at major sporting events following the problems at the Champions League final in May and other recent high-profile events.

Thousands of Liverpool fans struggled to gain entry to the Parc des Princes in Paris, with the mismanagement of security sparking fears there could have been a crush outside the ground.

French authorities initially tried to blame fans with fraudulent tickets for the mess, but an official report published last month admitted “multiple failures” in the handling of the fixture.

The problems in France came less than 12 months after chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley, and the issues have prompted Parliament’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport Committee to announce an inquiry into crowd management processes.

The committee will look at policies implemented at stadiums in the UK and also consider what steps can be taken to protect fans travelling to major events abroad.

DCMS Committee chair Julian Knight said: “We saw most recently at the Champions League final in Paris how the actions of the authorities and their dangerously misguided decisions on crowd control can put the lives of innocent football fans at risk.

“In this country, the chaotic scenes at Wembley 12 months ago show what can happen when those responsible for keeping people safe are caught flat-footed by the scale of an occasion, with a lack of preparation and foresight allowing a small minority of people to put supporters under threat.

“With several sporting showcases coming up here and further afield, and possible legislative changes following the football fan-led review, it is imperative that lessons are learnt from these past failings to avert even more serious outcomes for spectators.

“The Committee’s inquiry will make sure that the right steps are being taken, so these occasions are spectacles for the right reasons and attending is a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

The Committee is inviting written evidence regarding crowd management policies in the UK and steps that might be taken to protect fans abroad to be submitted by September 8.

PA

The Independent

The Independent

