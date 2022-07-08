ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Doja Cat calls Stranger Things star a ‘snake’ for sharing their private DMs

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIxB5_0gYrBit300

Doja Cat has labelled Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp a “snake” for publically sharing their DMs about his co-star.

She also urged fans not to go after Schnapp, because he’s just a “kid”.

The actor, 17, revealed on TikTok this week that the pop star sent him a message asking him to tell Joseph Quinn to “hmu [hit me up]”.

“The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” Doja said.

“That’s like borderline snake s***, that’s like weasel s***.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Doja Cat
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Stranger Things#Dms#Tiktok
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Smoked '15 Blunts' Before Recording Machine Gun Kelly 'Drug Dealer' Collab

Machine Gun Kelly released his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on Monday (June 27), chronicling the rapper’s life over the past two years around the time of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout albums. During one part of the documentary, MGK recalls Lil Wayne smoking 15 blunts in the studio before recording his verse on their “Drug Dealer” collaboration.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Previews What Her Curves Look Like With & Without Filters For Fans

This New Music Friday, Cardi B made her long-awaited return with the arrival of "Hot Shit" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. The three-and-a-half minute-long title marks the mother of two's first single since she dropped off "Up" and "Type Shit" with Migos in 2021. Bardi has been using social...
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy