Doja Cat calls Stranger Things star a ‘snake’ for sharing their private DMs

Doja Cat has labelled Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp a “snake” for publically sharing their DMs about his co-star.

She also urged fans not to go after Schnapp, because he’s just a “kid”.

The actor, 17, revealed on TikTok this week that the pop star sent him a message asking him to tell Joseph Quinn to “hmu [hit me up]”.

“The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” Doja said.

“That’s like borderline snake s***, that’s like weasel s***.”