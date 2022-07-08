ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago
Spain Angola (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos died Friday in a clinic in Barcelona, Spain after an illness, the Angolan government said.

He was 79 years old and died following a long illness, the government said in an announcement on its Facebook page.

The announcement said dos Santos, who ruled Angola for almost 40 years from 1979, was “a statesman of great historical scale who governed ... the Angolan nation through very difficult times.”

