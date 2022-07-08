ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xin5N_0gYrBeM900

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — In a former gold mine a mile underground, inside a titanium tank filled with a rare liquified gas, scientists have begun the search for what so far has been unfindable : dark matter.

Scientists are pretty sure the invisible stuff makes up most of the universe’s mass and say we wouldn’t be here without it — but they don’t know what it is. The race to solve this enormous mystery has brought one team to the depths under Lead, South Dakota.

The question for scientists is basic, says Kevin Lesko, a physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “What is this great place I live in? Right now, 95% of it is a mystery.”

‘Very unusual’: Rabbit with tentacle-like growths found in South Dakota

The idea is that a mile of dirt and rock, a giant tank, a second tank and the purest titanium in the world will block nearly all the cosmic rays and particles that zip around — and through — all of us every day. But dark matter particles, scientists think, can avoid all those obstacles. They hope one will fly into the vat of liquid xenon in the inner tank and smash into a xenon nucleus like two balls in a game of pool, revealing its existence in a flash of light seen by a device called “the time projection chamber.”

Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million search finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far the device has found … nothing. At least no dark matter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ln3TN_0gYrBeM900
    This photo provided by Sanford Underground Research Facility shows members of the LZ team in the LZ water tank after the outer detector installation in Lead, S.D. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (Matthew Kapust/Sanford Underground Research Facility via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTTCu_0gYrBeM900
    This photo provided by Sanford Underground Research Facility shows the LZ Outer Detector, used to veto radioactivity that can mimic a dark matter signal in Lead, S.D. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (Matthew Kapust/Sanford Underground Research Facility via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2OjC_0gYrBeM900
    This photo provided by Sanford Underground Research Facility shows the LZ central detector in the clean room at Sanford Underground Research Facility after assembly, before beginning its journey underground in Lead, S.D. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (Matthew Kapust/Sanford Underground Research Facility via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQZs3_0gYrBeM900
    Aaron Manalaysay, the physics coordinator of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab’s experiment, explains how the underground detector will interact with dark matter in the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., on Dec. 8, 2019. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2F9A_0gYrBeM900
    Aaron Manalaysay, the physics coordinator of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab’s experiment, explains how the underground detector will interact with dark matter in the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., on Dec. 8, 2019. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WGvf_0gYrBeM900
    A lab worker wearing a full-body suit to avoid contaminating the dark matter detector works in the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., on Dec. 8, 2019. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5vi0_0gYrBeM900
    A lab worker wearing a full-body suit to avoid contaminating the dark matter detector works in the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., on Dec. 8, 2019. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qjUE_0gYrBeM900
    Researchers at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, S.D., discuss conditions on Dec. 8, 2019 at the underground laboratory that was once used as a gold mine. Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up the vast majority of the mass of the universe but scientists don’t know what it is. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

That’s OK, they say. The equipment appears to be working to filter out most of the background radiation they hoped to block. “To search for this very rare type of interaction, job number one is to first get rid of all of the ordinary sources of radiation, which would overwhelm the experiment,” said University of Maryland physicist Carter Hall.

And if all their calculations and theories are right, they figure they’ll see only a couple fleeting signs of dark matter a year. The team of 250 scientists estimates they’ll get 20 times more data over the next couple of years.

By the time the experiment finishes, the chance of finding dark matter with this device is “probably less than 50% but more than 10%,” said Hugh Lippincott, a physicist and spokesman for the experiment in a Thursday news conference.

Oysters found in Tampa Bay contain toxic ‘forever chemicals,’ study finds

While that’s far from a sure thing, “you need a little enthusiasm,” Lawrence Berkeley’s Lesko said. “You don’t go into rare search physics without some hope of finding something.”

Two hulking Depression-era hoists run an elevator that brings scientists to what’s called the LUX-ZEPLIN experiment in the Sanford Underground Research Facility. A 10-minute descent ends in a tunnel with cool-to-the-touch walls lined with netting. But the old, musty mine soon leads to a high-tech lab where dirt and contamination is the enemy. Helmets are exchanged for new cleaner ones and a double layer of baby blue booties go over steel-toed safety boots.

The heart of the experiment is the giant tank called the cryostat, lead engineer Jeff Cherwinka said in a December 2019 tour before the device was closed and filled. He described it as “like a thermos” made of “perhaps the purest titanium in the world” designed to keep the liquid xenon cold and keep background radiation at a minimum.

Xenon is special, explained experiment physics coordinator Aaron Manalaysay, because it allows researchers to see if a collision is with one of its electrons or with its nucleus. If something hits the nucleus, it is more likely to be the dark matter that everyone is looking for, he said.

These scientists tried a similar, smaller experiment here years ago. After coming up empty, they figured they had to go much bigger. Another large-scale experiment is underway in Italy run by a rival team, but no results have been announced so far.

The scientists are trying to understand why the universe is not what it seems.

One part of the mystery is dark matter, which has by far most of the mass in the cosmos. Astronomers know it’s there because when they measure the stars and other regular matter in galaxies, they find that there is not nearly enough gravity to hold these clusters together. If nothing else was out there, galaxies would be “quickly flying apart,” Manalaysay said.

“It is essentially impossible to understand our observation of history, of the evolutionary cosmos without dark matter,” Manalaysay said.

World’s deepest shipwreck found in the Pacific

Lippincott, a University of California, Santa Barbara, physicist, said “we would not be here without dark matter.”

So while there’s little doubt that dark matter exists, there’s lots of doubt about what it is. The leading theory is that it involves things called WIMPs — weakly interacting massive particles.

If that’s the case, LUX-ZEPLIN could be able to detect them. We want to find “where the wimps can be hiding,” Lippincott said.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Matter#Radiation#Galaxy
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Why The Largest Asteroid Impact In Recorded History Still Puzzles Scientists

According to Marina Brozovic, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, the Earth is constantly bombarded by asteroids. Because they are so small, most burn up in the atmosphere before ever reaching the ground. However, in March 2022, an asteroid the size of a refrigerator entered the Earth's atmosphere above a remote Norwegian island roughly 300 miles northeast of Iceland. Witnesses in Iceland said they saw a bright flash, a sign that this space rock became a fireball, but no meteorites have been found as of yet.
ASTRONOMY
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Helmets
WFLA

Florida man gets hand blown off in firework incident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man lost his hand early Saturday morning after an incident with fireworks. NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the incident happened in Broward County around 1 a.m. Saturday on North State Road 7. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the man was already taken to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Mom clings to hood of carjacked SUV with kids inside

(WFLA) — A New Mexico mother was captured on camera clinging to the hood of her own SUV as a carjacker drove away with her two young children inside. According to the Hobbs Police Department, the woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe in front of a store on July 4. When she returned to […]
HOBBS, NM
WFLA

Storms arrive earlier today

Most of the morning will be dry, but storms will form late this morning and into the early afternoon along the coast. Temperatures start in the low 80s with highs rising into the low and mid 90s. Storms move inland this afternoon tapering off after sunset. Morning showers arrive even earlier Sunday and Monday with […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

NASA reveals Webb telescope's first cosmic targets

NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. Webb has also carried out a spectroscopy -- an analysis of light that reveals detailed information -- on a faraway gas giant called WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Surprising dust strike on Webb telescope has scientists on alert

Weeks after being hit by a micrometeoroid, the landmark observatory prepares to release its first scientific images. You have full access to this article via your institution. As NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope gears up to release its first scientific images on 12 July, engineers are keeping an eye on a small, but potentially impactful, future threat: micrometeoroids. Although mission scientists expected the telescope to be dinged by these tiny bits of space dust over its anticipated 20-year lifetime, a relatively large hit in May has caused them to re-evaluate what they thought they knew about the frequency with which Webb will be pelted.
ASTRONOMY
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy