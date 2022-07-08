ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rich DeMuro
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JByTB_0gYrBX7w00

( KTLA ) — If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam.

The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers still on Verizon’s 3G network.

Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer make or receive calls.

Apple to roll out ‘lockdown’ feature in fall systems update

According to Verizon’s support page , the company will automatically activate sent devices after 30 days. If a customer doesn’t want the new phone, they can call customer support and ask to “decline the free phone for CDMA Sunset.”

The replacement phones Verizon is sending are basic flip-style devices, including the 4G LTE Orbic Journey V, TCL FLIP Pro or Nokia 2720 V Flip phone. Contract and plan pricing will stay the same.

Verizon is one of the last major wireless providers to discontinue the use of its 3G network. AT&T shut down its 3G network in February, Sprint’s 3G network was retired in March, and T-Mobile plans to retire its 3G network this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#Customer Support#Nokia#Smart Phone#Ios#Lte#Cdma#At T#Sprint#Nexstar Media Inc
Phone Arena

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)

Like pretty much all large tech companies and household names in competitive consumer-facing industries, T-Mobile, owner Deutsche Telekom, and former Sprint parent SoftBank have undoubtedly faced their fair share of lawsuits over the years. T-Mo, for one, found itself under some arguably well-deserved legal scrutiny relatively recently after failing to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Man dies after firework explodes on his head

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas man was killed when a firework exploded on his head earlier this week, the Houston Chronicle reported. Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with some friends at a home in San Antonio on July 5 when he decided to place a firework on the top of his head and light it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFLA

Mom clings to hood of carjacked SUV with kids inside

(WFLA) — A New Mexico mother was captured on camera clinging to the hood of her own SUV as a carjacker drove away with her two young children inside. According to the Hobbs Police Department, the woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe in front of a store on July 4. When she returned to […]
HOBBS, NM
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy