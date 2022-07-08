First Alert Weather Day: Another Round of Showers & Strong Storms

I'm going to write a sentence that will be very puzzling, but I will explain. Here it goes... I used to think goblins were not real. Okay, now I know what you're thinking. "Goblins? Duh! Of course, they're not real; they're mythical creatures." So here's what I mean. I've seen pictures of elves, trolls, gremlins, and satyrs. But I always thought "goblin" was just a generic term for a scary--but maybe fun--creature. The way my mom always used the term--most often around Halloween--led me to think that way.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO