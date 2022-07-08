ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

First Alert Weather Day: Another Round of Showers & Strong Storms

By Ariella Scalese
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us got some healthy rainfall totals yesterday and another round of showers/storms is on the way today. A Heat Advisory is in effect because it could feel like 100-105 There is a Slight Risk(2/5) for severe thunderstorms. A break from the intense...

www.wbko.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Barren, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monroe County in south central Kentucky Southern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Scottsville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Monroe, southern Allen and southeastern Barren Counties, including the following locations... Oak Forest, Gum Tree, Maynard, Gamaliel, Austin, Lamb, Alonzo, Flippin, Emberton and New Roe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
Bowling Green, KY
