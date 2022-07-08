ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

More MBTA Concerns After Train Engine Overheats in Boston

By Asher Klein
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll MBTA trains appeared to be running normally Friday, a day after smoke rose from the Commuter Rail tracks at North Station in Boston from what officials said was an overheated train engine. The mechanical problem caused a lot of concern, and, of course, delays. Video showed smoke billowing...

www.nbcboston.com

WCVB

Sumner Tunnel weekend closure creates bad traffic backups in Boston

BOSTON — Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews are back working in the Sumner Tunnel on weekends, which is causing traffic to be rerouted away from the tunnel and into the heart of East Boston, near Central Square. "Oh, what a great time to move to Eastie," Max Corman-Penzel said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Sumner Tunnel work resumes, busy Boston route closed this weekend

BOSTON — A reminder for anyone hitting the roads this weekend: The Sumner Tunnel in Boston will be closed as MassDOT resumes a massive renovation project. Work was suspended last weekend for the Fourth of July holiday. "We're going to be closing weekly, starting at 11 p.m. on Friday...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusett’s Gov. Baker celebrates 2022 kick-off of popular ‘Summer Nights’ program

Second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the DCR’s Roxbury Heritage State Park in the City of Boston. The Baker-Polito Administration today celebrated the second kickoff event of the 8th annual Summer Nights Program at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Roxbury Heritage Park in the City of Boston. This year, the Administration increased funding for the program to $2.5 million from $1 million, after beginning the program with $213,000 in 2015 after taking office. Additionally, the Administration is partnering with over 70 organizations this summer to offer free programming in the following communities: Boston (Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roxbury, and South Boston), Beverly, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
STONEHAM, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Hospitalized After Roxbury Stabbing

One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Monday morning, Boston EMS confirmed. The stabbing occurred on Washington Street around 4 a.m., according to Boston EMS. The extent of the person's injuries was unknown. No further information was immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Center fountains run dry from drought? #cityofquincy #mayorkoch

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Kim Jong Koch Plaza’s lesser fountains go dry. Unclear if this was done to save water given this summer’s every worsening drought or if these Kim Jong Koch Plaza fountains are dry over maintenance sorts of issues. Quincy Quarry...
QUINCY, MA
travelexperta.com

8 Free Things to Do in Boston Everyone Should Try

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States and one of the most popular destinations in the country. This city in the heart of Massachusetts has an endless list of family-friendly things to do in Boston, historical places to visit, and parks. A few of the attractions in Boston are free for everyone to enjoy without having to spend a lot of money. So if you’re wondering what to do for free in Boston, don’t worry, I listed 8 of the most fun free things to do in the city.
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

WCVB in Boston Promotes 2 in Weather Department

Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has promoted two of its meteorologists after chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard announced his retirement and his transition to an emeritus weather role in the fall. Cindy Fitzgibbon has been named chief meteorologist while weekend meteorologist Mike Wankum has been moved to the evenings. As chief meteorologist,...
BOSTON, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Security Plans in Place for Boston's Open Streets Event

Come Sunday busy Centre Street in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood will become a pedestrian mall for almost a-mile-and-a-half. It's called Open Streets and Mayor Michelle Wu has expanded it this summer. "As we're testing this out first on Centre Street and then Blue Hill Ave. and then Dorchester Ave. we'll...
BOSTON, MA
wanderwisdom.com

The Vista Motel in Gloucester, Massachusetts

I've been a Massachusetts resident since the '90s and enjoy taking trips with my wife and children. On a high knoll overlooking Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, The Vista Motel offers standard, deluxe, and premium rooms, each with breathtaking ocean views. Each room offers a mini-fridge, microwave, coffeemaker, individual air conditioning, DirecTV with HBO, free WiFi, and free local and long-distance calls. A nice outdoor continental breakfast area, an outdoor heated pool with a view, and plenty of ice for your cooler are all gratis as well. The Vista Motel's staff is incredibly courteous, and in 2020, Travelers' Choice on Trip Advisor gave it an "excellent" rating.
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

This Floating ‘Tutu' Could Be a Family-Friendly Way to Protect Boston From Floods

A proposed new floating park could let Bostonians walk and bike along the shoreline while simultaneously protecting the coast from flooding caused by climate change. It's called the Emerald Tutu and it's a Green New Deal-era take on Frederick Law Olmsted's famed Emerald Necklace parks in the city. The winner of several awards already, though it's still in its testing phase, the Emerald Tutu could consist of several marsh mats floating just off the coast of East Boston, ringing it like a ballerina's tutu.
BOSTON, MA

