A plant-based food company have made a 'human meat burger'

By Ellie Abraham
 2 days ago
We all know that if we want a healthier planet and a healthier lifestyle, we should be consuming less meat.

These days there are plenty of meat-free options on the market, but one plant-based food company took things a step further by developing a plant-based “human meat burger”.

In a bizarre twist, the Swedish company Oumph! developed the product which they say tastes just like human flesh, based on extensive research.

The company’s Human Meat Plant-Based Burger is made from soy, mushrooms, and wheat protein as well as plant-based fats and a mix of different spices.

It was developed around Halloween last year, where it was sold from a Stockholm food truck as the “scariest plant-based food ever”.

The short advertisement for the burger featured scary music, dark scenes and a sinister voiceover, with the disclaimer in the caption reading: “NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS BURGER.”

Oumph! presents: The Human Meat Plant Based Burgerwww.youtube.com

Tomas Ostilglia, Creative Director at LOLA MullenLowe, added: “And of course, a solution was to make a tasty plant-based human meat burger.”

The advertising campaign won Silver Prize at the Cannes Lions Festival – a prestigious international creative marketing award and festival.

Anders Linden, co-founder, corporate chef and head of innovation at Oumph! said: “Developing a plant-based burger that tastes of human meat was exciting, and a little bit scary, and then for this campaign to win in Cannes is incredibly exciting!

“We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after. This is our ultimate and weird way of showing that it’s possible to create any type of food by using just plants.”

Comments / 70

Sarah-jean Jacobs
2d ago

The whole thing is seriously disturbing! How did they “do extensive research” on the taste of human flesh🤮

Reply(14)
53
Wendy Hankins
1d ago

if it tastes like human flesh nine times out of 10 it is human place maybe that's where all the corona bodies went that's dead cuz I ain't heard of none been buried

Reply
9
Judas Rocha
2d ago

I wonder how they know what human flesh taste like.. in the first place 🙄😗

Reply(2)
27
