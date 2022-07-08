Ricoh has announced a standalone version of the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition camera

Upgrade to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone for incredible photograph quality. It features a Leica professional optical lens and a 1-inch outsole professional main camera for high-quality photos. Moreover, this smartphone has a Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor for strong performance and low power consumption. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also has a 2K super vision screen with a smart dynamic refresh rate. Furthermore, this phone boasts a powerful 4,860 mAh battery with a 50-watt wireless second charge. Meanwhile, it has a stain-resistant and durable design that’s natural and skin-friendly. Above all, this phone includes an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating for plenty of protection in the rain and should you accidentally drop it in water. Finally, the 8P ALD ultra-low-reflection professional coating minimizes glare and reduces artifacts.
