Ricoh has announced a standalone version of the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition camera

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicoh’s limited-edition GR IIIx Urban Edition camera, released in March as a kit including some matching accessories now appears to have made it into the regular lineup. Ricoh has announced that the GR IIIx Urban Edition is going to be available to purchase as a standalone edition camera for...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone has a Leica professional optical lens with dual image quality

Upgrade to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone for incredible photograph quality. It features a Leica professional optical lens and a 1-inch outsole professional main camera for high-quality photos. Moreover, this smartphone has a Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor for strong performance and low power consumption. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also has a 2K super vision screen with a smart dynamic refresh rate. Furthermore, this phone boasts a powerful 4,860 mAh battery with a 50-watt wireless second charge. Meanwhile, it has a stain-resistant and durable design that’s natural and skin-friendly. Above all, this phone includes an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating for plenty of protection in the rain and should you accidentally drop it in water. Finally, the 8P ALD ultra-low-reflection professional coating minimizes glare and reduces artifacts.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

MacBook Air M2 Pre-Order Now Live, Here’s a Hands-On Look

Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is finally up for pre-order, and the base model should sell out fairly quickly. Weighing just 2.7-pounds and measuring only 11.3mm thick, the laptop still features a dedicated charging port, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

ZTE Axon 40 Pro launches globally with enticing specs at a reasonable price

Last month, ZTE released the Axon 40 Ultra outside China, its latest flagship smartphone and one with an under-panel camera (UPC). Resembling a Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Axon 40 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120 Hz display. Now, ZTE has introduced the Axon 40 Pro to global audiences, which it unveiled in May for its home market.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED clearly shows that AMD is the superior choice for compact laptops right now

The new Asus Zenbook S 13 is a very compact subnotebook and managed to get a very good score in our review; we just did not find any real drawbacks. The device is extremely compact, uses an excellent magnesium-alloy chassis, has an OLED panel with a software solution against PWM flickering and the battery runtime is also good. You should know that the display only reaches its maximum peak brightness of more than 500 nits with HDR contents, while standard SDR contents are limited to around 350 nits. Unfortunately, you have to activate the HDR mode manually in the settings, but this is a general issue of Windows.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G unveiled

Infinix has announced their latest Android smartphone, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The new Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with8GB...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Samsung Summer Sale: Shop the Best Deals on 8K TVs, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Appliances

Independence Day has gone, but the deals haven't — especially at Samsung's extended Fourth of July Summer Sale. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or dishwasher and feel like you missed out on the Samsung deals during the holiday weekend, the tech giant is currently offering some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances until Wednesday, July 13.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Blackmagic Design Announces DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink Mini Monitor HD and DeckLink Mini Recorder HD, new models of PCIe capture and playback solutions featuring 3G-SDI and HDMI connections. These updated models of the popular DeckLink Mini cards support video formats up to 1080p60 and 2Kp60 DCI, and are designed to work with advanced color spaces such Rec. 2020 for deep color and higher dynamic range. The new DeckLink Mini HD models are also lower cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005718/en/ Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink Mini Recorder HD captures broadcast quality video from 3G‑SDI and HDMI sources with any PCIe computer. It works with popular video streaming software such as OBS so customers can capture from cameras or live productions switchers and integrate the video directly into live broadcasts. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch FIT 2 receives July 2022 update with improved compatibility for iOS devices

Huawei has released another update for the Watch FIT 2, less than a month after the previous one arrived. As we reported in June, HarmonyOS 2.1.0.128 featured a few changes, including a new feature of being able to respond to messages from third-party apps. Additionally, HarmonyOS 2.1.0.128 enabled Petal Maps on the Watch FIT 2, albeit not when you pair the fitness tracker to an iOS device.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series listed on Samsung website ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series is coming. The next generation of Samsung's popular watches is set to debut at Unpacked in August, and now appear to have been listed on an official Samsung website well ahead of launch. As brought to light by leaker Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy Watch5 series...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

55-Inch LG C1 OLED TV Drops to Best Price in Lead Up to Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Whether you're a fan of movies or gaming, one of the best TVs you can buy is the LG C1 OLED. And now, just days before Prime Day 2022, you can snag a 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV for only $1,097 at Amazon. This is the lowest price the 55-inch LG C1 has been on sale for.
ELECTRONICS
Footwear News

Kanye West Files Trademark Request for ‘YZYSPLY’ Retail Stores

It looks like Kanye West, now known as Ye, is cooking up something new. The rapper-turned-fashion mogul filed two new trademark requests with the United States Patent and Trademark Office late last month. In the filing, seen by FN, Ye’s intellectual property holding company, Mascotte Holdings Inc., is requesting a...
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

Master & Dynamic’s new ANC headphones take on AirPods Max

Master & Dynamic has just released its latest premium headphone, the $599 MW75. They’re a refined twist on the brand’s industrial design, and now feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). That premium price tag also means you get premium materials. Anodized aluminum is everywhere, clad in the softest...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Netflix starts using new Ambeo spatial audio tech from Sennheiser

Has developed an approach to that doesn’t require a surround sound system. The tech, called Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio, will work on standard stereo speakers, Sennheiser says. The company Ambeo will deliver “an improved audio experience wherever stereo is delivered today, be it standard TV sets, stereo systems, headphones, tablets or laptops.”
ELECTRONICS

