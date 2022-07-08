Ricoh has announced a standalone version of the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition camera

The new Asus Zenbook S 13 is a very compact subnotebook and managed to get a very good score in our review; we just did not find any real drawbacks. The device is extremely compact, uses an excellent magnesium-alloy chassis, has an OLED panel with a software solution against PWM flickering and the battery runtime is also good. You should know that the display only reaches its maximum peak brightness of more than 500 nits with HDR contents, while standard SDR contents are limited to around 350 nits. Unfortunately, you have to activate the HDR mode manually in the settings, but this is a general issue of Windows.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO