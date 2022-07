CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services promoted Kami Carden as manager of its community support team. Originally from Missouri, Carden moved to the Wilmington area in 2017 and joined CAMS as a community support team member. She briefly transitioned to an assistant community manager in 2018 but decided the community support team was the best place for her. Carden was promoted to customer support team leader in 2021 and held that role until her promotion to manager.

