Salt Lake City, UT

Triple-digit heat arrives, Red Flag Warning in effect

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! The mercury is rising and it’ll crank it up even more with high pressure keeping us on a warming and drying trend.

The triple digits are knocking, looking to arrive in the north and stay in the south, with the chance of record potential as we close out the workweek and weekend. Temperatures statewide will be on the up and up with 90s expected along the Wasatch Front, mid 80s in our mountain valleys like Park City, and a range of 80s and 90s throughout Central, Eastern and Southern Utah. Spots like Moab, Lake Powell and St. George will jump above 100 to close out the workweek.

Salt Lake City daytime highs will flirt with some records as triple digits reach above 100 Friday and Saturday, while St. George will see highs above the seasonal average of 101 for a majority of the next seven days. With increasing temperatures and even drier conditions, the fire risk will also continue to increase. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be going into effect for just about all spots in Utah along and west of the I-15 corridor. This does include all of the Wasatch Front.

The warning goes from Friday at noon through Saturday evening at 9 p.m. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest and relative humidity values could drop as low as 5%. Those factors combined with the high heat will result in a critical fire risk. Any fire start will spread quickly in areas under this warning, so responsible recreation is necessary this weekend. You can also expect hazy skies to linger thanks to blowing dust from gusty winds through the weekend.

The ridge will really dominate Utah’s weather story for several days, and moving forward past the weekend, the heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, but if we’re trying to be optimistic to find some relief, there’s a chance that by the middle and latter stages of next week we could see a surge of monsoon moisture. Being a handful of days away there’s nothing set in stone, but models are at least optimistic. Keep your fingers crossed since we need the moisture.

We’re coming off another week with the drought monitor showing over extreme drought for 83% of the state and the Salt Lake City water year showing a more than 2″ deficit in the year-to-date numbers.

Bottom line? Triple digits on deck for SLC and St. George, and a drying and warming pattern digging in its heels.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Gephardt Daily

Utah DWR catch and keep numbers increased for anglers at 6 water bodies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is allowing anglers to catch and keep more fish in six reservoirs and water bodies around the state due to low water levels due to drought conditions and repair work that will require one waterbody to be drained.
