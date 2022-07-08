ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECALL ALERT: Primal Pet Foods Recalls Single Lot Of “ Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (6-pound)” Over Potential Contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes

By DogingtonPost Editor
The Dogington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Pet food manufacturer Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalls a single lot of one of its products due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. The recall announced on July 6 was handled...

www.dogingtonpost.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Foods#Food Contamination#Dog#Primal Pet Foods
