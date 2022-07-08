ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PIERCE, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman is the latest Floridian to claim her winnings after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. Mary Ann Dupuis, of Fort Pierce, won $1 million while playing the...

www.local10.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

What is lost when a popular flea market closes?

MIAMI— This is the best time for Claribel Vasquez's little juice stand at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market. Children on summer vacation, thirsty from scampering around the teeming open-air market, buy creamy coconut smoothies, sugar cane juice splashed with kiwi and pineapple drinks infused with ginger.In many ways, these kids are following in her footsteps — the same path walked by generations of immigrant families in South Florida.When Vasquez arrived as a teen to Miami from the Dominican Republic in 1987, she strolled the sprawling booths every Sunday with her aunt, buying vegetables, browsing shoes and snacking on roasted corn....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: July 10, 2022 episode

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida’s guests on Sunday discuss access to abortion in Florida, upcoming elections, and the political situation in Cuba. Tewannah Aman, the Broward Right to Life’s executive director, and Mayte Canino, a deputy organizer for Planned Parenthood, discussed their views on abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

South Florida man wins big while playing Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A South Florida man won the $2 million top prize while playing the Bonus Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. Richard Awe, 34, of Boca Raton, claimed his winnings at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Lucie#Floridian#The Gold Rush Limited#Gold Rush Limited
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE
Ellen Contreras

Indian River County restaurants dishing value: great food and experiences that diners are looking for

We are hearing in the news whispers that a recession is around the corner. Some financial analysts said it has already started. It should not come as a surprise as the last one was back in 2008, the Great Recession. We did experience a pull-back at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Economic ups and downs are the norm and even if we are affected, we weather the storm and bounce back.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5dc.com

Virginia hairdresser shocked after winning $200K lottery

A hairdresser in Virginia has hit it big on a lottery scratch-off ticket. Elizabeth McCabe, the owner of a hair salon in the town of Amelia Court House, bought a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket last month from her local 7-Eleven, where she gets her daily cup of coffee, according to a Virginia Lottery press release.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy