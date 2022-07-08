ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

Legal Aid to hold phone clinic next week

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Legal Aid District 11 will hold another free Legal Aid Phone Clinic for residents in its eight-county district on Tuesday, July...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Mayor reports on update to land use portion of ordinance manual

BATESVILLE, IN — Mayor Mike Bettice reported to Batesville City Council Monday night that the city building department, planning commission members, and the public continue to work on updating the land-use portion of the ordinance manual. A public meeting is scheduled for July 21 at 6 pm in the...
BATESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Jefferson County Commissioners Call Special Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Jefferson County Commissioners will hold a special called meeting and public forum on Thursday, July 28th at 6:00 pm at the Jefferson County 4H Fairgrounds Community Building. Jefferson County Commissioners would like to invite the public to attend a forum at the Community Building...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Cierra’s Club donates $5K to KDF

BATESVILLE, IN — A $5,000 check from Cierra’s Club was recently presented to Kids Discovery Factory. Founded in 2011 following the death of Cierra Adams from a heroin overdose, Cierra’s Club has provided safe entertainment choices for teens that do not include drugs or alcohol. Fear Factory...
BATESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Clarksville Man Cheats Investors Out of a Million Dollars

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man from Clarksville is headed to federal prison for cheating investors out of about million dollars. Court documents say Anthony Leonard spent six years, from 2013 to 2019, convincing investors to put money into his companies that he claimed were financial powerhouses. The only problem is that was a lie.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, July 11, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or diminished. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Cook Medical sued for allegedly charging excessive fees to 401k plans

Bloomington-based Cook Medical, which manufactures and sells medical devices to physicians, is being sued for allegedly charging unreasonable and excessive fees to its employees’ 401k plans. The lawsuit seeks full reimbursement of employee losses, according to Indiana Public Media. Former employee Drew Mataya filed a class action lawsuit with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Weekend pursuit ends with arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police say a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties Sunday before being taken into custody on multiple charges. The incident began at approximately 8:45 am when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cashier at Indianapolis CVS bloodied in violent shoplifting

INDIANAPOLIS — When Michelle Coldren pulled into the parking lot of a CVS store Saturday night on the city’s north side and spotted the store’s cashier scuffling with a group of young people, she pulled out her cellphone and hit the record button. “We saw five individuals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
buzznicked.com

Police Department Allows People To Pay Off Their Parking Tickets With Donations To Shelter Cats

We’ve all been told the importance of shaping and neutering our pets in order to keep the homeless population of these animals under control. There are times when things can get out of control though and other steps are needed. In Muncie, Indiana the local animal shelter was dealing with over 350 homeless cats. They knew they had to get creative to help out with the growing homeless cat population. The Muncie Police department decided to step in with one solution that nobody was expecting. Take a look at the unique resolution below.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LEXINGTON, IN

